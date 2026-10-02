Investornewsbreaks Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE American: TMQ) (TSX: TMQ) Reports Third-Quarter Financial Results

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Trilogy Metals (NYSE American: TMQ) (TSX: TMQ) reported net income of $0.2 million for its fiscal third quarter ended Aug. 31, 2026, compared with a net loss of $1.7 million in the year-ago period, with the improvement primarily driven by a mark-to-market gain related to a derivative liability. The company ended the quarter with $31.2 million in cash and $30.3 million in adjusted working capital. Trilogy also highlighted progress at its Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects, including a federal and state permitting schedule targeting a Record of Decision for the Arctic Project in September 2028 and the subsequent closing of a $35.6 million strategic equity investment by the U.S. Department of War.

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About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration and development company holding a 50 percent interest in Ambler Metals LLC, which has a 100 percent interest in the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (“ UKMP“) in northwestern Alaska. On December 19, 2019, South32, a globally diversified mining and metals company, exercised its option to form a 50/50 joint venture with Trilogy Metals. The UKMP is located within the Ambler Mining District which is one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts in the world. It hosts polymetallic VMS deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits which have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization. Exploration efforts have been focused on two deposits in the Ambler Mining District – the Arctic VMS deposit and the Bornite carbonate replacement deposit. Both deposits are located within a land package that spans approximately 190,929 hectares. Ambler Metals has an agreement with NANA Regional Corporation, Inc., an Alaska Native Corporation that provides a framework for the exploration and potential development of the Ambler Mining District in cooperation with local communities. Trilogy Metals' vision is to develop the Ambler Mining District into a premier North American copper producer while protecting and respecting subsistence livelihoods.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to TMQ are available in the company's newsroom at

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