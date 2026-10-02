Traffic Accident In Nangarhar Leaves 2 Dead, 13 Injured

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> JALALABAD (Pajhwok): Two people have been killed and 13 others injured after a Suzuki vehicle overturned in Behsud district of eastern Nangarhar province, police official said.

Sayed Tayyab Hamad, spokesperson for the Nangarhar Police, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the accident occurred in the Fourth Farm area of Behsud district.

He said two people were killed and 13 others sustained injuries in the incident. Young children were also among those injured, he added, without providing further details.

The injured were taken to hospital for treatment and are currently receiving medical care, Hamad said.

The Nangarhar Police urged drivers to observe traffic rules, control their speed and exercise greater caution to help prevent similar accidents.

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