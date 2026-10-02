Prime Minister Meets With Japanese Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Tokyo: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, met on Friday in Tokyo with Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan HE Toshimitsu Motegi.

The meeting focused on cooperation between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen bilateral relations, as well as the latest regional developments, particularly the ongoing conflict in the region and efforts to de-escalate tensions and ensure freedom of navigation.

The two sides commended the level of relations and strategic partnership between their countries, affirming their commitment to further developing bilateral ties across various fields.