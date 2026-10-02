Qatar, Saudi Arabia Coaches Speak Ahead Of Decisive Gulf Cup Semi-Final

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Jeddah: Qatar coach Julen Lopetegui said his side were ready to face Saudi Arabia in Saturday's Gulf Cup semi-final in Jeddah.

Lopetegui said Qatar had prepared well and that the players were determined to reach the final.

He added that the expected home crowd would provide motivation rather than pressure.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia coach Georgios Donis said he expected a difficult match against an experienced Qatar side.

He called for concentration, confidence and a repeat of Saudi Arabia's strong defensive and attacking performances in the group stage.

The semi-final will be played at King Abdullah Sports City, with the winners advancing to the Gulf Cup final.