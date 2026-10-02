Prime Minister Holds Talks With Japanese Prime Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Tokyo: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani has discussed bilateral cooperation and regional and international issues with Prime Minister of Japan HE Sanae Takaichi.

The talks took place in Tokyo on Friday and focused on strengthening ties between Qatar and Japan, particularly in the areas of economic cooperation, energy security, technology and innovation, trade, investment and advanced industries.

Both sides expressed their commitment to expanding cooperation across a range of fields and welcomed the development of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The leaders also praised the ongoing success of the 2026 Asian Games, being held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

They discussed prospects for further cooperation ahead of Qatar's hosting of the next edition of the Asian Games.