Prime Minister Discusses Bilateral Cooperation In Phone Call With Moroccan Prime Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani has held talks with Head of the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco HE Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri.

During a telephone conversation, HE Sheikh Mohammed congratulated HE El Mansouri on taking office and wished her success in serving the interests of the Moroccan people.

The two officials discussed bilateral relations and explored ways to strengthen cooperation between Qatar and Morocco.

They also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest.