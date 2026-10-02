Qatar's MOCI Checks Al Sailiya Central Market Ahead Of Local Farming Season

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar's Permanent Committee for the Supervision of Central Markets has inspected preparations at Al Sailiya Central Market ahead of the start of the local agricultural season.

The visit was aimed at assessing the market's operational and service readiness, while supporting local farmers and agricultural production as part of efforts to strengthen food security and maintain stable supplies for consumers.

In a statement, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) said the committee reviewed the readiness of market facilities and supporting services for the marketing and distribution of agricultural products.

It also assessed the availability and variety of fruit and vegetables, as well as the needs of farmers and market workers, and discussed ways to increase farmers' access to the central market system.

The inspection covered cleaning, maintenance and organizational arrangements, as well as measures to provide suitable conditions for vendors and shoppers. The committee also identified operational challenges and discussed possible solutions.

The committee said regular field inspections and closer coordination between relevant authorities were important to improving the efficiency of Qatar's central market network and ensuring a reliable supply of agricultural and food products.