Qatar, Mexico Hold Third Round Of Political Consultations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Mexico City: The State of Qatar and the United Mexican States have held the third round of political consultations between their foreign ministries in Mexico City, with talks focusing on bilateral cooperation, trade and investment.

The Qatari delegation was led by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, while Mexico's delegation was headed by Secretary of Foreign Affairs HE Roberto Velasco Alvarez.

The two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations, particularly in trade and investment, as well as programs linked to the Qatar-Mexico 2026 Year of Culture.

They also exchanged views on the latest developments in the region and discussed ongoing Qatar-Mexico dialogue on mediation.

The talks included cooperation with Switzerland and Norway to promote preventive diplomacy, mediation and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

At the conclusion of the consultations, Qatar and Mexico signed an agreement waiving visa requirements for holders of diplomatic, official and special passports.

The two sides also signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in diplomatic training and education.