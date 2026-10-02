Secretary Rubio's Call With Jordanian King Abdullah II

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan. The Secretary and King Abdullah discussed a range of bilateral and regional issues, including implementing the Trilateral Framework in Lebanon, disarming Hizballah, and promoting stability in Syria. Secretary Rubio thanked King Abdullah for Jordan's steadfast role in advancing regional security.

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