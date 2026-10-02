Regentis Biomaterials Is Addressing The 'Short-Term Relief, Long-Term Failure' Problem In Knee Cartilage Repair

One of the challenges in cartilage repair is that some procedures can provide meaningful short-term pain relief without restoring durable, functional cartilage capable of withstanding the demands of an active joint. Regentis Biomaterials is taking a regenerative approach with GelrinC, a cell-free, off-the-shelf hydrogel designed to temporarily fill cartilage defects while guiding the healthy surrounding tissue to regenerate new, natural and highest hyalin quality cartilage. Recent long-term MRI and peer-reviewed clinical data have provided additional evidence supporting the quality and durability of knee cartilage regenerated with GelrinC, as the company advances its U.S. pivotal trial and commercialization efforts in Europe.

Cartilage repair is intended to do more than simply reduce pain. Ideally, proper treatment should also restore the cartilage tissue responsible for the smooth movement and durability of a healthy joint.

Regentis Biomaterials Ltd. (NYSE American: RGNT) is developing a regenerative approach designed to address that challenge...

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