ALIF Holding Breaks Ground On Phase I Of Umm Al Quwain Industrial Park

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UMM AL QUWAIN, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALIF Holding, the industrial group of Robo.ai (Nasdaq: AIIO), held the groundbreaking ceremony for Phase I of the ALIF Holding Group Industrial Park in Umm Al Quwain on September 25.







Chief Executive Officer Dr. Jasem Al Mansoori described the launch as“a step toward connecting global technology with local engineering and manufacturing,” adding:“We aim to build lasting UAE industrial capabilities in line with Operation 300Bn.” The park will support Robo.ai's advanced manufacturing strategy and develop products for local and international markets.

The park is planned in three phases: refurbishment of existing premises, construction of new factory facilities, and reserve space for future expansion. Alif Maritec is expected to be the first project to enter Phase I once refurbishment and operational preparations are complete.

Alif Maritec's focus covers oil spill detection and water-quality verification; land border security combining physical barriers, sensors, and unified command; and AI-enabled defense and intelligent monitoring for critical infrastructure. The facilities will support local manufacturing and equipment-software integration.

ALIF Holding aims for at least three project companies to establish a presence across the industrial park by the end of 2026.

About ALIF Holding

ALIF Holding is Robo.ai's Abu Dhabi-based industrial group, focused on intelligent software, intelligent equipment, and the development of local industrial capabilities. Through international technology collaboration and local integration, it develops intelligent systems and products for governments, critical infrastructure, and industrial customers.

About Robo.ai Inc.

Robo.ai Inc. (Nasdaq: AIIO) is a Dubai-based technology group building intelligent infrastructure across four platforms: AI; robotics and smart mobility; advanced manufacturing; and digital assets and capital. Its industrial group, ALIF Holding, develops, integrates and manufactures AI systems for government, public sector and mission-critical applications. Majority-owned subsidiary Neurovia AI develops AI software and visual data infrastructure. Quantum Core Capital (“QC Capital”), its AI-powered deep-tech holding and venture-building platform, incubates, invests in and operates businesses across AI, robotics, digital infrastructure and the next-generation digital economy.

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