ESI Earns First-Ever Place On ENR's Top 250 Global Contractors List

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the first time in its history, Engineered Structures Inc. (ESI) has earned a place on Engineering News-Record's Top 250 Global Contractors list, ranking No. 222 among the world's largest construction contractors.

The recognition places ESI alongside state-backed construction conglomerates, multinational engineering firms, and infrastructure companies operating at a global scale. For an Idaho-based, privately held contractor whose work is primarily concentrated in the United States, earning a place on the list represents a significant milestone in the company's growth.

But the ranking is about more than size.

It reflects years of disciplined growth, trusted customer and partner relationships, and ESI's continued expansion into increasingly complex construction environments.

From Idaho to the Global Stage

The Top 250 Global Contractors list represents a broad cross-section of the world's construction industry. ENR ranks companies based on total construction contracting revenue, regardless of where projects are located, bringing together contractors operating across virtually every major construction market.

This year's list includes some of the industry's largest and most recognizable firms, from multinational infrastructure companies to major construction organizations based in countries around the world.

ESI's inclusion at No. 222 marks the company's first appearance on the list.

For ESI, the recognition is notable not only because of where the company appears, but because of how it got there.

The company has continued to grow its capabilities while remaining rooted in the Intermountain West, taking on projects that require increasingly specialized expertise and coordination. Its work now spans data centers, semiconductor facilities, power and water infrastructure, commercial construction, and other complex environments.

That evolution has allowed an Idaho-based contractor to participate in projects connected to some of the most significant industries and infrastructure developments shaping the country.

Growth Built on Increasing Complexity

Construction growth is not simply a matter of taking on more projects. As projects become larger and more technically demanding, they require greater levels of coordination, specialized knowledge, and experience.

ESI's growth has increasingly been driven by that complexity.

The company has expanded its capabilities to serve customers in environments where precision, schedule, safety, and technical expertise are critical. Data centers and semiconductor facilities, for example, require coordination across highly specialized systems and trades, while power and water projects support infrastructure that communities and industries depend on every day.

That breadth has created opportunities for ESI to work across a range of markets while continuing to develop the people, processes, and expertise necessary to deliver increasingly complex projects.

The result is a company that can take what it has learned from decades of construction experience and apply it to some of the most demanding environments in the industry.

Built Through People and Partnerships

Behind the growth is an organization built around relationships.

ESI's success depends on thousands of employees, customers, trade partners, suppliers, and other professionals working together to bring complex projects from concept to completion.

Those relationships have become increasingly important as ESI's work has expanded. Large and technically complex projects require collaboration across disciplines and organizations, with every partner contributing to the final result.

That makes the company's growth a reflection not only of what ESI has built, but of the trust it has earned along the way.

As President and CEO Neil Nelson said, "This is a very meaningful achievement, and we are proud of our teams that put such hard work in to be recognized. We're honored to work with our customers, and proud that an Idaho-based company gets to be a part of the story."

The recognition is therefore shared across the organization and the network of people who make ESI's work possible.

An Idaho Company with a Growing Reach

ESI's first appearance on the Top 250 Global Contractors list represents another milestone in the company's evolution.

The company has grown from its roots in Idaho into a contractor capable of delivering increasingly complex work across the country, while continuing to invest in its people, its partnerships, and the communities it serves.

That combination-local roots, national reach, and growing technical capabilities-has helped position ESI for opportunities far beyond the company's original footprint.

Now, its name appears on a list alongside some of the largest construction companies in the world.

For ESI, the significance of that recognition goes beyond No. 222.

It is evidence of what can happen when a company continues to grow without losing sight of the people and partnerships that made that growth possible.

And for an Idaho-based company, it is a milestone worth recognizing: ESI is now part of the global conversation about the companies building what comes next.

Media Contact:

MONICA LELEA

DIRECTOR, MARKETING

(208-362-3040)

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