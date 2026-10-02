RFT's Help Alert ® Pendant Nominated In Second Round Of Coolest Thing Made In Wisconsin Contest

RFT Help Alert Pendant

- Ernie Chan, CEO of RFTBROOKFIELD, WI, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RF Technologies (RFT), has empowered a safer world since 1987 with leading life safety and security solutions, is honored to announce its Help AlertStaff Protection Pendant has advanced to the final 16 in the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest taking place October 1, 2026.Thousands of votes were cast in the nomination round, with the RFT Help Alert Pendant now competing against 16 companies across Wisconsin. Of the 16, only 6 companies represent the state from the Milwaukee area. Voting continues throughout October in a bracket-style competition culminating in a winner announced at the WMC's Business Day on October 27th.Users of Help Alert are concerned about violence in workplaces, hospitals, and schools which continues to rise in the U.S. and affects employees, students and families. The Help Alert Pendant is safeguarding 100,000 healthcare workers to date and is installed across the country protecting staff in many different industries.The pendant is the smallest, long-range wearable panic button that operates independently of Wi-Fi while providing seamless indoor and outdoor coverage and enables employees to discreetly request assistance during potentially dangerous situations with one button press.Nurses, teachers, and other employees who use the pendant report they really like its clear visual and tactile two-way feedback, continuous tracking after activation, lightweight, comfortable design and reliable coverage in parking lots.“RFT is thrilled to have our Help AlertStaff Protection Pendant competing in the next round of the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin with so many other great Wisconsin companies!” said Ernie Chan, CEO of RFT.“We are grateful people feel Help Alert is making a positive impact on lives every day and remain committed to empowering a safer world with our life-safety solutions.”You can vote for RFT's Help Alert Pendant on the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin website starting on Thursday, October 1, at 8:00 a.m.About RF TechnologiesRFT is a turn-key manufacturer and provider of life safety solutions for the healthcare, senior living, education, hospitality, corporate, and government markets. With 11,000+ installations since their founding in 1987, RFT is a collaborative partner in designing custom-configured solutions that meet each customer's needs and reduce their liabilities. The RFT family of solutions includes Help AlertStaff Protection, Code AlertWander Management, Quick ResponseNurse Emergency Call and Fall Detection, Safe PlacePatient Protection, SensatecFall Management and ExacTrackAsset Management products.

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RFT's Help Alert ® Pendant Nominated in Second Round of Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin Contest News Provided By RF Technologies October 02, 2026, 17:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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