TODAY IN RICHMOND: NEARLY 300 VIRGINIA PHYSICIANS GATHER TO SUPPORT WOMEN

Virginia Medical Professionals for Women's Safety gather in support of women's health

DOCTORS GATHER TO SUPPORT WOMEN

- Dr. Timothy Boley, maternal-fetal medicine specialistRICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Today Virginia physicians gathered at the Virginia General Assembly Building to rally for women's health. They spoke about the provisions of Question 1. Virginia Medical Professionals for Women's Safety, a coalition of nearly 300 medical professionals shared that this amendment would undermine their ability to provide women with excellent care.One week ago officials at Virginia Public Media (VPM), where this event was originally planned to take place, attempted to cancel the event after claiming it was not aligned with their mission. The Daily Wire exclusively reported the details earlier this week.“Our concern with Question 1 is that its language is likely to prevent Virginia policymakers from maintaining or improving important health and safety protections,” said Dr. Christina Francis.“That matters to us because medicine advances, and standards evolve. We identify problems and improve the way we care for patients through lived experience. Our laws and regulations need to leave room for that process.”“Nearly three hundred of us, all Virginia medical professionals, want to protect patients and protect standards," said Dr. Timothy Boley.“As a maternal-fetal medicine physician, I regularly care for mothers experiencing serious complications and for babies at stages of pregnancy when modern medicine may be capable of sustaining their lives outside the womb,” said Dr. Edward Springel.“I know firsthand how complicated these cases can be, and provisions governing them need to be carefully considered.”To speak with one of the physicians at today's press conference for an interview, please contact:Virginia Medical Professionals for Women's Safety I Prudence de Bernardo...Pesch Strategy###

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TODAY IN RICHMOND: NEARLY 300 VIRGINIA PHYSICIANS GATHER TO SUPPORT WOMEN News Provided By Pesch Strategy October 02, 2026, 17:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Politics, Science



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