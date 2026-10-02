Should Siblings Get The Same Allowance If One Does More Chores?

MENAFN - Kids Aint Cheap) Equal allowance does not always mean equal treatment when siblings have different workloads. Clear rules separating everyday family responsibilities from paid extra chores can make allowance feel fairer to everyone. (Pexels).

Giving two children the same allowance sounds fair until one is emptying the dishwasher, walking the dog, and folding laundry while the other has half as many responsibilities. Suddenly, equal pay can feel anything but equal, especially to the child doing more work. For parents, the sibling allowance question is really about deciding what the money represents: membership in the family, payment for work, or a combination of both. That distinction matters because children notice not only dollar amounts but also the rules behind them. A system that is predictable and explainable can prevent a few dollars from becoming a weekly argument about favoritism.

Equal Allowance And Fair Allowance Aren't Always The Same

Age is one practical reason siblings might receive different amounts, even before chores enter the picture. Greenlight's 2025 allowance data shows children ages 5–19 using its platform received $13.15 per week on average, with 10-year-olds averaging $8.53 and 15-year-olds $15.26. Those figures are not a prescription for every household, but they show how allowances commonly increase as children get older and their responsibilities expand. A sibling allowance system can therefore be fair without being identical, particularly when children differ substantially in age, workload, or independence. The key is telling children what determines their allowance rather than changing amounts unpredictably.

Separate Family Responsibilities From Paid Extra Work

One useful approach is to divide chores into basic responsibilities and optional paid jobs. The American Academy of Pediatrics' HealthyChildren recommends age-appropriate household responsibilities and notes that children can take on increasing obligations as they mature. Parents might therefore expect everyone to make their bed, clear dishes, and keep personal spaces reasonably tidy without attaching a price to every task. Bigger jobs such as mowing the lawn, washing the car, babysitting a younger sibling, or deep-cleaning a garage can earn extra money. This hybrid sibling allowance system teaches that family members contribute because they belong to a household while still recognizing additional effort.

The Dollar Difference Can Be Small But Meaningful

Imagine 11-year-old Maya receives a base allowance of $10 per week, while 14-year-old Ethan receives the same $10 but can earn $5 extra for mowing the lawn and cleaning a bathroom. If Ethan completes those jobs every week, he earns $780 annually compared with Maya's $520, a $260 difference that directly reflects additional paid work. This model is easier to explain than quietly giving Ethan more simply because he helps more. It also lets Maya earn extra when an appropriate additional job becomes available, reducing the risk that one sibling feels permanently locked into lower pay. Parents using a sibling allowance this way should post the jobs, expectations, and dollar amounts so everyone understands the rules before payday.

More Chores Shouldn't Automatically Mean More Money

There is a hidden tradeoff in turning every household task into a transaction: children may start asking what they will be paid before helping. Research involving 207 children ages 5–13, published in the Australian Occupational Therapy Journal, found that participation in self-care and family-care chores was associated with working memory and inhibition, although the study did not prove chores caused those improvements. That suggests chores can have developmental value beyond producing spending money. Meanwhile, Greenlight's 2025 Family Trends Report found 90% of surveyed children wanted to earn money rather than simply receive it. Parents can serve both goals by keeping some responsibilities unpaid while creating clearly defined opportunities to earn.

Fairness Works Better When Kids Understand The Rules

There is no universal rule requiring siblings to receive the same allowance, and equal dollars do not automatically create equal treatment. A practical sibling allowance system can provide a predictable base amount while reserving extra pay for clearly defined work that goes beyond ordinary family responsibilities. Parents should consider age, difficulty, time required, household budget, and each child's abilities rather than simply counting the number of chores on a chart. Review the arrangement every few months, give both children reasonable opportunities to earn more, and explain changes before they affect payday.

If one child consistently does substantially more work, should equal allowance still count as fair, or should effort affect the paycheck? Share how your family handles allowance and chores in the comments.