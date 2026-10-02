7 Costco Food Court Tricks Regular Shoppers Wish They Knew Sooner

MENAFN - Grocery Coupon Guide) A freshly baked pepperoni pizza sits inside a branded Costco Food Court box. Discovering insider food court secrets and ordering tips helps shoppers save time and make the most of their membership perks. Shutterstock.

Costco's food court has become almost as well known as the warehouse itself. The menu is relatively simple, the portions are substantial, and the prices have remained a major part of its appeal. But regular shoppers know there are a few details that can make the experience easier, especially when the food court is busy. From ordering pizza ahead to knowing how the kiosks work, small changes can save time. These seven Costco food court tricks are worth knowing before your next warehouse run.

1. Order a Whole Pizza Before You Leave the Warehouse

If you are feeding several people, ordering a whole pizza can be easier than waiting around after you finish shopping. Costco specifically recommends calling the food court ahead to place a pizza order, so it can be ready when you are finished. The company also says customers can order pizza at the food court kiosk when they arrive at the warehouse. This can be particularly useful during busy shopping periods when the food court has a steady line. Instead of making a separate trip just for dinner, you can coordinate the order with your regular Costco run.

2. Use the Kiosk Instead of Waiting in the Main Line

Many Costco food courts use ordering kiosks, which can make placing an order more straightforward. The kiosk lets you select the items you want and complete the ordering process without having to wait for an employee to take the order first. Costco notes that food court kiosks are usually located inside the warehouse. Once the order is placed, you can move aside and wait for your number or order to be called. During a busy lunch period, knowing where the kiosk is can make the process much less frustrating.

3. The $1.50 Hot Dog Combo Is Still on the Menu

Costco continues to highlight its famous all-beef hot dog and soda combination at $1.50. The company itself lists the combo among its food court favorites and continues to promote it as one of the warehouse's signature values. That makes it an obvious option when you want a filling meal without spending much at the food court. It can also be useful for families because multiple people can eat without the food court bill climbing quickly. The important thing is that the value comes from the complete combo, rather than treating the hot dog and drink as separate purchases.

4. Check the Menu Before You Shop

Costco's food court menu can vary by location, so it is smart to check what your warehouse actually offers rather than assuming every location has the same selection. Costco's warehouse pages identify whether a location has a food court, and individual warehouses can have different departments and services. If you have your heart set on a particular item, checking ahead can prevent an unnecessary disappointment. This is especially useful when visiting a different Costco while traveling. A quick check of the local warehouse information can tell you whether the food court is available.

5. Think About the Food Court Before Buying Lunch Inside

One of the easiest ways to overspend at Costco is buying a full meal from the grocery section and then stopping at the food court anyway. The food court can be a relatively inexpensive alternative to grabbing prepared food elsewhere, particularly when you are already at the warehouse. Costco itself describes the food court as an option for a quick lunch or dinner during a shopping trip. Planning around that can help you avoid buying unnecessary prepared foods inside the warehouse. If you know you are going to eat at the food court, you may not need to add another convenient meal to your cart.

6. Consider the Food Court When Planning a Family Costco Trip

A Costco trip can become expensive quickly when everyone is hungry and starts grabbing individual snacks or prepared foods throughout the warehouse. The food court gives families another option for handling hunger without turning every person's appetite into another grocery purchase. Costco highlights the food court as a place to grab lunch or dinner during a warehouse visit, including its hot dog combo, pizza, and chicken bake. That makes it worth considering when planning the timing of a family shopping trip. Eating there before heading home can also make it easier to avoid an unplanned restaurant stop afterward.

7. Remember That Food Court Savings Still Come With a Membership Cost

The food court's low prices are appealing, but they should be viewed as one part of the Costco membership equation. Costco currently lists its Gold Star membership at $65 per year, with an Executive Membership available for an additional $65. The company also says paid membership is required to enter the warehouse and purchase most items, although there are specific exceptions such as pharmacy purchases. In other words, the food court can be a useful benefit for existing members, but joining Costco solely for inexpensive meals requires considering the annual membership cost. The savings make more sense when you are already using the warehouse for groceries and other purchases.

Why Regular Costco Shoppers Keep Coming Back

The Costco food court works because it combines convenience with a relatively simple menu and recognizable prices. You do not need to spend a lot of time deciding between dozens of options, and the food court can fit naturally into a regular warehouse trip. Costco continues to highlight the $1.50 hot dog-and-soda combo, pizza, chicken bake, and other food court favorites as part of the member experience. Knowing how to order ahead, use the kiosk, and check your local menu can make the experience even easier. For regular shoppers, those small habits can save time without requiring any complicated strategy.

Make the Food Court Part of the Costco Plan

The best Costco food court trick may be planning around it instead of treating it as an afterthought. Check your local menu, order a pizza ahead when you need several servings, and use the kiosk when the food court is crowded. The $1.50 hot dog and soda combo remains one of Costco's most recognizable food court offerings, while pizza can make sense when you are feeding several people. Most importantly, remember that the food court is one benefit of a broader Costco membership rather than a reason by itself to spend more. A little planning can make your warehouse trip, your meal, and your overall budget work together.

Before your next Costco trip, check your local warehouse's food court options and decide whether you want to eat there before you start shopping. If you are ordering pizza, consider placing the order early so it can be ready when you finish your trip.

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