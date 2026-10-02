Tripura To Import Power From Mizoram To Meet Increased Demand During Durga Puja

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Oct 2 (IANS) Like previous years, Tripura will import electricity from neighbouring Mizoram to meet the expected surge in power demand during the five-day Durga Puja beginning from October 16, Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath said on Friday.

Nath added that the state's peak-hour power demand is expected to rise to 370-380 MW during the festival, compared to the normal demand of 310-330 MW.

The Minister was speaking to IANS after chairing a review meeting at the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) to assess preparations for ensuring uninterrupted power supply during the festival.

"We have an understanding that during Christmas, we supply electricity to Mizoram in December. In a reciprocal manner, Mizoram supplies electricity to Tripura during the Durga Puja festival," Nath said.

The meeting, attended by TSECL Managing Director Biswajit Basu and senior officials of the corporation, focused on ensuring reliable power supply across the state during the festive period.

Nath reviewed the preparedness of the Power Department and TSECL and discussed measures to minimise the possibility of power disruptions during the Puja celebrations.

He directed officials to remain vigilant and take necessary preventive measures to address technical problems and other challenges that could affect power supply.

The Minister also stressed the need to strengthen the response mechanism so that power-related complaints and faults are attended to promptly.

"With large numbers of people expected to participate in Durga Puja celebrations across Tripura, we have to ensure adequate manpower, equipment and field-level preparedness throughout the festival," Nath said.

He emphasised close coordination among officials and field-level teams so that emerging issues are identified and resolved without delay.

Nath called for round-the-clock preparedness during the festive days, particularly in areas witnessing large public gatherings and major Puja celebrations.

He said that maintaining a stable power supply was essential for the smooth functioning of Puja pandals, public spaces, markets and other important installations during the festival.

The Minister urged TSECL officials and employees to remain dedicated and responsive throughout the period and work collectively to ensure that consumers do not face inconvenience.

Nath expressed confidence that with proper planning, coordination and continuous monitoring, TSECL would be able to meet the increased demand and ensure a smooth and uninterrupted power supply across Tripura during Durga Puja.