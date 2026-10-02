V-P Radhakrishnan Pays Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi, Shastri, K. Kamaraj

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) Vice-President (V-P) C.P. Radhakrishnan on Friday paid floral tributes and offered homage to Mahatma Gandhi, former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Kamaraj, calling citizens to commit themselves to non-violence, truth and justice.

Paying floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of his birth anniversary, V-P Radhakrishnan said his life and message remain an enduring beacon of peace, compassion, selflessness and service, an official statement said.

He called upon everyone to reaffirm their commitment to the values cherished by Mahatma Gandhi and dedicate themselves to building a just, harmonious and inclusive society.

At Vijay Ghat, the Vice-President paid floral tributes and offered homage to Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary.

Describing Shastri as a leader of quiet strength and extraordinary resolve, V-P Radhakrishnan said that he exemplified humility, integrity and unwavering commitment to the nation.

He recalled that, at a defining moment in India's journey, Shastri's leadership instilled confidence and unity, while his call of "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" gave enduring recognition to the sacrifices of the nation's soldiers and the vital contribution of its farmers.

The Vice-President said that Lal Bahadur Shastri's life remains a powerful reminder that true leadership is rooted in simplicity, courage and service to the nation, the statement said.

Later, V-P Radhakrishnan paid tributes to Kamaraj on his death anniversary at an event in Uprashtrapati Bhavan.

The Vice-President recalled Kamaraj's outstanding contribution to public life and nation-building.

Describing Kamaraj as a towering statesman and a true people's leader, V-P Radhakrishnan said that he devoted his life to the service of the nation and the welfare of the common people.

He said that Kamaraj lived his entire life guided by Gandhian thought and made lasting contributions to the development of Tamil Nadu by expanding roads and educational institutions, introducing the mid-day meal programme and bringing new hope to the lives of the poor.

The Vice-President also recalled Kamaraj's contributions to irrigation and industrial development through the construction of dams and establishment of industrial estates, which laid foundations for the growth of agriculture and industry in Tamil Nadu.