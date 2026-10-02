BJP Workers Must Aim For 100 Pc Victory In Rajasthan Panchayat Polls: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 2 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday interacted with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers from the Jaipur, Dausa and Sawai Madhopur regions and called upon them to strengthen the organisation and work with full dedication for the upcoming Panchayat elections.

Chief Minister Sharma urged BJP workers to remain fully committed to their respective areas and set an ambitious target of achieving 100 per cent success rather than limiting their goals.

The Chief Minister said that India is progressing rapidly and that the world is looking toward the country with hope.

He added that the BJP is led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is working continuously with a commitment to national development and public service.

Chief Minister Sharma called upon BJP workers to take this message and resolve to every village.

He said that party workers are not merely members of an organisation but play an important role in realising the vision of a developed India and a developed Rajasthan.

Chief Minister Sharma alleged that despite being in power for a long period, the Congress failed to provide lasting solutions to the basic problems faced by villages and the poor.

He said that Congress politics had remained focused on election promises and appeasement, while the BJP government was prioritising development, good governance and public welfare.

The Chief Minister added that the state government was working to ensure that the benefits of welfare schemes reach the last person in the queue.

He urged BJP workers to counter what he described as the Congress' "misleading narratives and negative politics" by highlighting the state government's development initiatives and governance record.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the success of an organisation depends not only on contesting elections but also on the hard work and dedication of its party workers.

He said the efforts of party workers enable MLAs, MPs and other public representatives to get elected and receive the opportunity to serve the people.

Chief Minister Sharma said public representatives have a responsibility to respect party workers and value their sentiments.

He described BJP workers as the "true strength" of the organisation and said those who have worked for the party over the years should be given opportunities to advance.

Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa, former State President Ashok Parnami, BJP General Secretary Shravan Singh Bagdi, Bhupendra Saini, along with other office-bearers and party workers, were present at the programme.