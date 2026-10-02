Crypto News: Pepeto Announces Its Presale Passing $11.16M While Bitcoin Price Prediction Of $1 Million Gets Its Timeline

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepeto has announced its presale passing $11.16 million, and no raise this cycle has traveled through crypto news the way this one has. Searches rise in every country, thousands join its Telegram daily, and wallets keep arriving at a record clip. Virality this strong before a listing has meant one thing in every prior cycle. Word is the Binance debut is being prepared quietly, the exchange already works, and attention of this size marks a chance that rarely comes twice.

Bitcoin supplied the day's other headline. Arthur Hayes repeated his $1 million Bitcoin price prediction and, for the first time, attached a date to it, per CoinGape. Below, our breakdown of what his number truly says, and the reason big wallets keep picking Pepeto.

Crypto News: The Bitcoin Price Prediction Gets a $1 Million Deadline as Pepeto Entries Multiply

Pepeto's wallet count climbs daily while Bitcoin price holds near $83,700 on 2026's strongest ETF inflows. We took the Hayes call apart, and it is not a vague dream number. The target: $1 million by 2030, the strongest rally expected late 2027 or early 2028, powered by the money printing he sees coming worldwide. Our conclusion could not be more bullish: a founder of one of crypto's largest exchanges just said the biggest gains are still ahead, and this time he gave the market a date.

Walk through his arithmetic with us, because the detail matters for anyone entering today. The Bitcoin price prediction reaching $1 million makes a 12x, legendary for the planet's largest coin, yet it needs until 2030 and marks the ceiling, not the floor. Each past cycle leaves the same record: once Bitcoin locks its direction, the quickest multiples appear inside young projects with live products, since small caps do in months what giants need years for.

Presales exist to close exactly that gap, and the speed of the money now flowing into Pepeto shows where early capital already placed itself in this crypto news cycle.

Inside Pepeto's Build, and Why the Largest Wallets Moved Early

Capital arrived ahead of the listing because the products already exist. On PepetoSwap, Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana trade side by side on one screen, no fee touches any order, while an AI layer scans every transaction for contract danger before clearing it, so each trade pushes fresh demand into PEPETO itself. Behind the build stands the cofounder of the Pepe ecosystem, a token that passed $7 billion, with SolidProof signing off on every contract and staking paying holders 161% APY.

What separates Pepeto is who is buying: addresses holding nothing except BTC and ETH are entering this presale, serious money building positions inside 2026's loudest crypto news story. Add the one force that has minted more crypto millionaires than anything else, community reach. CoinTelegraph told the story of Rob, a warehouse manager whose $8,000 SHIB buy in 2021 let him resign with $1.5 million, and SHIB ran on community alone, zero product behind it. Pepeto carries that identical force, now stacked with all three products live, so the real question becomes how far past those numbers it travels.

Conclusion

The moment the Bitcoin price prediction confirms its move toward $1 million, altcoins across the whole market climb with it. No cycle has broken that rule, and no project in 2026 is better placed than Pepeto: an open presale, whales stacking larger weekly, a Binance listing ahead. Crypto mints millionaires each cycle, yet the forgotten half of the story is bigger. Thousands had the same chance as each winner, saw the same price on the screen, and froze, waiting for one extra dip, one extra signal, one extra week, until the chance was gone. Pepeto is that exact moment today: the entry open, the products finished, the community growing, the listing still ahead.

With the Bitcoin price prediction pulling the market up and crypto news confirming the setup piece by piece, history adds one more fact: when Bitcoin multiplies, the best presale entries have returned 100x, not just followed the move. Skipping Pepeto here means risking the same regret carried by everyone who heard about SHIB early, did nothing, and watched it pass. Pepeto stands today where SHIB stood just before it broke out, and the presale price will not stay available much longer.

Take Your Pepeto Position Before This Window Closes

FAQs

How far does the Bitcoin price prediction stretch after the Hayes timeline?

Arthur Hayes places Bitcoin at $1 million by 2030 per CoinGape, with the strongest rally due late 2027 or early 2028. From $83,700 that makes a 12x and marks the ceiling, the exact math pushing large wallets into presales for faster multiples.

Why is Pepeto the presale dominating crypto news right now?

Pepeto pairs AI token screening, a cross-chain bridge plus zero-fee trading ahead of an expected Binance listing, and it stands today where SHIB stood before its breakout. The raise passed $11.16 million at $0.0000001898 with 161% APY, a window the SHIB story proves does not reopen.

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