Celebrating The Winners Of The 2026 'MADE In NJ' Manufacturing Day Awards

“For 30 years, we've had a front-row seat to the incredible work happening inside New Jersey's manufacturing companies, and these awards give us an opportunity to bring that work into the spotlight,” said Peter Connolly, CEO of NJMEP.“What you see in this year's winners is exactly what keeps manufacturing moving forward-companies willing to innovate and invest, leaders committed to their people, and individuals building careers that will shape this industry for years to come.”

Selected from an outstanding group of finalists from across the state, this year's winners represent the diversity and strength of New Jersey manufacturing, with each honoree contributing to the industry's continued growth.

The Celebration Continues in 2027

'MADE in NJ' Manufacturing Day and the annual Manufacturing Awards will return in 2027, continuing NJMEP's tradition of bringing the industry together to recognize the people and companies moving New Jersey manufacturing forward.

Nominations for the 2027 'MADE in NJ' Manufacturing Day Awards will open in spring 2027, giving manufacturers across the state another opportunity to put their companies, colleagues, and accomplishments forward for recognition.

NJMEP encourages manufacturers of every size and sector to participate and help shine a spotlight on the innovation, leadership, growth, and manufacturing excellence taking place throughout New Jersey.

A special thank you to the 2026 Platinum Sponsors whose support helped make this year's 'MADE in NJ' Manufacturing Day and Awards Ceremony possible: