Celebrating The Winners Of The 2026 'MADE In NJ' Manufacturing Day Awards
FREEHOLD, N.J., Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program (NJMEP) proudly announced the winners of the 2026 'MADE in NJ' Manufacturing Day Awards during the 14th Annual 'MADE in NJ' Manufacturing Day at iPlay America in Freehold, New Jersey.
Presented before New Jersey's manufacturing community, the annual awards recognize manufacturers and industry professionals whose leadership, innovation, growth, and commitment to their people continue to strengthen manufacturing throughout the Garden State.
The Awards Ceremony served as one of the signature moments of this year's event, bringing the manufacturing community together to celebrate the companies and individuals making an impact across the industry.
This year's award winners were unveiled in the following categories:
2026 'MADE in NJ' Manufacturing Day Award Winners
- Manufacturer of the Year - Small | Groezinger Provisions Manufacturer of the Year - Medium | Douglas Electrical Components Manufacturer of the Year - Large | Congoleum Innovator of the Year | Switlik Survival Products Rising Stars Award | Yana Katliarova - Modern Line Furniture Leader in Life Sciences | MICRO Corporation
'MADE in NJ' Honor Roll
- Michele Siekerka, Esq., President & CEO – New Jersey Business & Industry Association (NJBIA) Bill Warger, Director of Photonics Education – Thorlabs Carrie Hines, President & CEO – American Small Manufacturers Coalition (ASMC) James W. Horne, Jr., President & CEO – Junior Achievement of New Jersey Jon Katz, President & CEO – Bestwork Industries for the Blind
“For 30 years, we've had a front-row seat to the incredible work happening inside New Jersey's manufacturing companies, and these awards give us an opportunity to bring that work into the spotlight,” said Peter Connolly, CEO of NJMEP.“What you see in this year's winners is exactly what keeps manufacturing moving forward-companies willing to innovate and invest, leaders committed to their people, and individuals building careers that will shape this industry for years to come.”
Selected from an outstanding group of finalists from across the state, this year's winners represent the diversity and strength of New Jersey manufacturing, with each honoree contributing to the industry's continued growth.
The Celebration Continues in 2027
'MADE in NJ' Manufacturing Day and the annual Manufacturing Awards will return in 2027, continuing NJMEP's tradition of bringing the industry together to recognize the people and companies moving New Jersey manufacturing forward.
Nominations for the 2027 'MADE in NJ' Manufacturing Day Awards will open in spring 2027, giving manufacturers across the state another opportunity to put their companies, colleagues, and accomplishments forward for recognition.
NJMEP encourages manufacturers of every size and sector to participate and help shine a spotlight on the innovation, leadership, growth, and manufacturing excellence taking place throughout New Jersey.
A special thank you to the 2026 Platinum Sponsors whose support helped make this year's 'MADE in NJ' Manufacturing Day and Awards Ceremony possible:
- Citizens Bank Grassi HealthCare Institute of New Jersey (HINJ) J.G. Petrucci NJ Advance Media NJ Business & Industry Association (NJBIA) NJ Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) Spencer Savings Bank Withum
About NJMEP: NJMEP helps to improve the profitability and competitiveness of small to medium-sized manufacturers in New Jersey. Backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), NJMEP enables organizations to enhance their productivity and efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve employee performance. For 30 years, NJMEP has used its extensive network of connections and proven track record of success to help manufacturers adapt to the latest innovative technologies and best practices to realize nearly $8 billion in value.
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Joseph Perez | Content Marketing & Communications Specialist
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NJMEP.org
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