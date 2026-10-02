Congress Approves Candidates For Maharashtra Legislative Council Biennial Elections

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Friday announced the candidates approved by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for the upcoming biennial elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Council from the Graduates' and Teachers' constituencies.

The decision was officially communicated through a press statement signed by the AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal.

The Congress has fielded three candidates across key regional constituencies, including Nagpur Division Graduates' Constituency: Abhijit Govindrao Wanjarri, Pune Division Teachers' Constituency: Jayant Dinkar Asagaonkar and Amravati Teachers' Constituency: Aditi Rishikesh Pohare.

The Congress has renominated sitting legislators Wanjarri and Asagaonkar.

The Congress' announcement comes hours after the constituents of Maha Vikas Aghadi met Friday morning to discuss the seat sharing.

The NCP-SP and Shiv Sena-UBT are expected to filed their nominees in Pune and Aurangabad Graduates' constituencies.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on September 22 sounded the poll bugle for the elections to five key Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) seats, triggering intense political manoeuvering within the ruling MahaYuti alliance.

The election covers three Graduate constituencies (Aurangabad, Pune, and Nagpur) and two Teachers' constituencies (Amravati and Pune), where the terms of the sitting members are set to expire on December 6.

According to the official schedule released by the ECI, the notification will be issued on September 29, last date for nominations is October 6, scrutiny of nominations is October 7, last date for withdrawal is October 9, polling day is October 23 (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and counting of votes is October 27.

The election will have to be held before October 31.

Incumbent representative from Graduate constituencies include Aurangabad Division – Bhanudasrao Satish Chavan (NCP), Pune Division – Arun Ganpati Lad ( NCP-SP) and Nagpur Division – Abhijit Govindrao Wanjarri (Congress).

The legislative members from the Teachers' constituencies include Amravati Division – Kiran Ramrao Sarnaik (Independent but officially joined Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena as an associate member) and Pune Division – Jayant Dinkar Asagaonkar (Congress).

Meanwhile, the MahaYuti alliance has yet to announce their seat-sharing arrangment.

CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar held talks two days ago but they have yet to announce the seat allocation.

The BJP views the Graduate constituencies as its traditional political bedrock, having historically represented seats like Pune and Nagpur through senior leaders.

BJP strategists are keen to reclaim these seats after losing them in previous cycles.

Simultaneously, Ajit Pawar's NCP holds strong grassroots claims, particularly in Pune division where sitting MP/MLC networks remain active.

Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena has been actively consolidating outreach among educators, professors, and youth networks across Western Maharashtra and Amravati.

Key organisational leaders from the party have conducted regional tours and secured endorsements from various teachers' associations, making a compelling case for Shiv Sena candidates in the Teachers' constituencies.

While internal aspirants in all three parties are actively staking claims, MahaYuti leadership emphasises that a unified seat-sharing formula will be finalised smoothly.

Alliance leaders assert that the Mahayuti coalition's primary goal is to avoid vote fragmentation and leverage combined cadre strength to deliver a strong victory.

"Our focus remains on presenting a united front. Each constituent party brings a distinct organisational advantage among teachers, professionals, and graduates. A joint strategy will ensure a decisive victory across all five seats," MahaYuti alliance source said.