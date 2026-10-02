MP: Scindia Directs Immediate Upgrade Of Ashoknagar Hospital Ultrasound Services

MENAFN - IANS) Ashoknagar, Oct 2 (IANS) Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has directed the Ashoknagar district administration to immediately improve ultrasound services and facilities for pregnant women at the district hospital following complaints about inconvenience faced by patients.

Scindia, who is also the local MP, took cognisance of the issue and directed officials to ensure that pregnant women and other patients receive timely and hassle-free access to ultrasound examinations.

Following his directions, the District Collector personally visited the hospital and inspected the ultrasound room and adjoining areas.

The Collector also interacted with patients and healthcare workers and reviewed the arrangements.

The administration has now issued a daily duty roster for doctors conducting ultrasound examinations and directed officials to ensure its strict implementation.

The move is intended to ensure the regular availability of doctors and prevent unnecessary delays for patients.

Facilities for patients waiting for ultrasound examinations have also been improved.

Adequate chairs have been arranged in the waiting area so that pregnant women and other patients do not have to sit on the floor.

The administration has also made arrangements for shade and drinking water, along with other basic facilities for patients visiting the hospital.

“Negligence in health services will not be tolerated,” Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said in a statement issued to the press on Friday.

He said patients must be provided accessible, timely and dignified medical care.

Scindia stressed that special attention should be given to women and the general public while providing healthcare services at government hospitals.

“Providing easy, timely and respectful medical facilities to women and the general public should be the administration's top priority,” Scindia said.

The district administration has been directed to ensure 100 per cent compliance with the doctors' duty roster and monitor ultrasound services so that patients do not face avoidable inconvenience.

The administration has also been asked to address shortcomings in patient facilities promptly and ensure that basic amenities are maintained at the hospital.