Aradhana Misra Mona Appointed UP Congress President

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) The Congress on Friday announced a major organisational reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Aradhana Misra Mona as the new President of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) with immediate effect.

Along with her, Imran Masood has been named Working President of the Uttar Pradesh Congress unit.

Devinder Nishad and Alok Prasad have been appointed as Senior Vice Presidents of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee.

All the appointments take effect immediately.

The party expressed appreciation for the contributions of the outgoing UPCC President Ajay Rai, who had been leading the state unit.

Rai's tenure saw the party navigating various political challenges in Uttar Pradesh, and the Congress high command has acknowledged his efforts.

In a related decision, the Congress President Karge has also approved the appointment of Chaudhary Virendra Singh as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Uttar Pradesh.

This appointment, too, has been made with immediate effect.

Virendra Singh will now lead the Congress legislators in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

The changes come as the Congress seeks to strengthen its organisational structure and legislative presence in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh.

Aradhana Misra Mona, a senior leader, takes charge of the Congress' state unit at a time when the organisation is focusing on rebuilding and expanding its base.

Imran Masood's elevation as Working President is expected to bring additional organisational energy, while the appointment of two Senior Vice Presidents is aimed at ensuring better coordination across different regions and sections of the party.

Congress leaders said the new team will give a fresh direction to the Uttar Pradesh Congress while maintaining continuity in certain areas.

The appointment of a new CLP leader is also seen as an effort to strengthen the party's voice and coordination in the State Legislature.

The Congress high command has directed all party workers and leaders in Uttar Pradesh to extend full cooperation to the newly appointed office-bearers and work unitedly under the new leadership.

Formal charge-taking ceremonies are expected to be held shortly.