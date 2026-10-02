Bihar: Gandhi Jayanti Padyatra In Madhepura Seeks Gyanesh Kumar's Resignation

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 2 (IANS) On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 157th birth anniversary and the International Day of Non-Violence, the Madhepura District Congress Committee organised a padyatra on Friday, with party workers and leaders taking a pledge to uphold the Constitution, democracy and Gandhian principles.

The march was organised under the leadership of Mrinal Yadav, Bihar Pradesh Congress Vice-President and the party's in-charge for Madhepura district.

A large number of Congress workers participated in the procession, which culminated at the Zila Parishad grounds.

The participants reiterated their commitment to non-violence, constitutional values and what they described as the protection of people's democratic rights.

Speaking to media persons during the event, Mrinal Yadav demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Yadav said the movement launched in Madhepura was only the beginning and claimed that its message would reach other parts of Bihar in the coming days.

He said Congress workers would continue their agitation until Kumar resigned.

He also said Gandhi Jayanti provided an opportunity to renew the commitment to protecting democratic institutions and the Constitution.

“Today, there is an urgent need to protect democracy and the Constitution in the country,” Yadav said, adding that Congress workers had taken a collective pledge to safeguard the democratic system.

The Madhepura protest came amid demonstrations and heightened security in New Delhi over a planned protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Delhi Police denied permission for the proposed Oct 2 gathering at Jantar Mantar, citing security and law-and-order concerns.

Authorities imposed prohibitory restrictions in the New Delhi district, while additional security personnel were deployed in and around the area.

Entry and exit at multiple Delhi Metro stations were also restricted as a precautionary measure.

The proposed protest has been linked to concerns raised by opposition parties, student organisations and civil society groups over the functioning of the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Protest organisers have demanded action against, or the resignation of, Gyanesh Kumar.

Meanwhile, Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, who was in Darbhanga, criticised the security arrangements in Delhi in connection with the planned Jantar Mantar protest.

Yadav questioned the restrictions imposed on public movement and the closure of entry and exit points at several Metro stations on Gandhi Jayanti.

Reports said 11 Metro stations had their entry and exit gates closed as security measures were tightened in central Delhi.

He also raised concerns over the safety and freedom of movement of ordinary citizens, particularly women, in the national capital.

Pappu Yadav also raised concerns about the electoral process and alleged that attempts were being made to undermine citizens' voting rights.

He referred to the“vote theft” allegations raised by Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders and called for an investigation into allegations concerning electoral rolls, Form 6, and the role of software and technology companies.

Yadav also demanded strict legal action against those found responsible, including, in his remarks, capital punishment after due trial under charges of sedition.

The allegations concerning electoral-roll manipulation and the functioning of the Election Commission remain subjects of political debate and contestation.

The Election Commission has maintained that differences of opinion can arise during institutional deliberations and that final decisions are taken through the prescribed process.

The protests on Gandhi Jayanti have brought the debate over electoral rolls, voting rights and the functioning of constitutional institutions into renewed public focus.