Apt Digital Publishes Applovin Ads Benchmarks For Ecommerce Brands, Showing What Results To Expect

AppLovin ads benchmarks for ecommerce brands from Apt Digital, an official AppLovin Partner Agency.

Apt Digital, an official AppLovin Partner Agency, published AppLovin ad benchmarks for ecommerce brands, from independent research and $5M+ in managed spend.

- Ibrahim Sheikh, Co-founder, Apt DigitalLAHORE, PAKISTAN, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Apt Digital, an official AppLovin Partner Agency for ecommerce brands, today published benchmarks on what direct-to-consumer brands can expect from AppLovin ads. The benchmarks draw on independent research and on more than $5 million in AppLovin ad spend the agency has managed for US brands. The release comes as many ecommerce brands decide whether to test the channel before Black Friday and Cyber Monday.What is AppLovin advertising? AppLovin is an advertising platform that shows ads full-screen inside mobile apps and games. Its AI engine, Axon, learns from a store's conversion data, including product views, add to carts, checkouts and purchases, and finds the people most likely to buy. Advertisers set the budget, goal and creative, and the engine handles targeting. AppLovin opened its Axon ads platform to all advertisers in June 2026, and a growing number of DTC brands now run it as a second growth channel next to Meta.What results should ecommerce brands expect on AppLovin? Independent data offers a starting benchmark. In a September 2026 study of 755 ecommerce brands, Triple Whale found a 2.90x lifetime return on ad spend (ROAS) on AppLovin, compared with 2.08x on other platforms. Revenue per ad dollar was 39% higher, 61% of brands saw higher ROAS on AppLovin than on their other channels, and geo holdout tests showed an average incremental lift of 8.3%.Apt Digital's own accounts fall in a similar range. Across the brands it manages, the agency reports an average ROAS of 1.86x, a lowest cost per acquisition (CPA) of $10.33, and a fastest scale to $10,000 a day in ad spend of seven days. One DTC brand reached $7,000 a day within 20 days and now spends $250,000 a month at a $19.51 CPA and 2.2x ROAS. A second scaled to $20,000 a day within 30 days and now spends more than $1 million a month at a 1.68x ROAS. A third reached $6,000 a day in 30 days and spends $200,000 a month at a $40.92 CPA and 1.72x ROAS. Client names are withheld. Full results are on the agency's AppLovin case studies page.How should a brand run its first AppLovin test? Apt Digital recommends a starting budget of around $500 a day, so the engine can collect enough conversions to learn, and judging results against the brand's own CPA and ROAS targets only after that learning period. A fair first test also needs full-funnel tracking through the AppLovin Shopify app or the Axon Pixel, and video creative recut for full-screen placements, ideally starting from ads that already convert on Meta."Brands looking for the best AppLovin agency for ecommerce should ask two questions: what results look like at real spend levels, and what the fees will be once they scale," said Ibrahim Sheikh, co-founder of Apt Digital. "We publish both. Most first AppLovin tests that disappoint were never set up to succeed. The budget was too small, the creative was thin or the tracking was broken. Fix those three and the channel can carry real volume."Apt Digital is an AppLovin-first agency. It handles account setup, tracking, creative and daily optimization, and runs Meta, Google and TikTok ads alongside AppLovin. Its management fee is $750 a month per channel plus 2.5% of ad spend, capped at $25,000 a month, and a brand's first batch of ad creative is included at no cost. The agency works with US ecommerce brands spending $50,000 or more a month on paid media. Brands can book a 30-minute AppLovin strategy call with the agency.About Apt Digital: Apt Digital is an official AppLovin Partner Agency and ecommerce performance marketing agency. It helps US direct-to-consumer brands launch and scale on AppLovin, with Meta, Google and TikTok alongside. More information is available at .

Ibrahim Sheikh

Apt Digital

+92 321 8859904

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Apt Digital Publishes AppLovin Ads Benchmarks for Ecommerce Brands, Showing What Results to Expect News Provided By Apt Digital October 02, 2026, 16:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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