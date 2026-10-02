Angeles Psychology Group Spotlights Depth-Oriented Group Therapy In Los Angeles With Five Community-Specific Groups

Matthew Brown of Angeles Psychology Group

Dr. Neil Schierholz of Angeles Psychology Group

Clinician-led groups for couples, women, gay men, Black men and queer BIPOC adults meet every other week in Mid-Wilshire and by telehealth across California

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Angeles Psychology Group, a depth-oriented, LGBTQ+ affirming psychotherapy practice in Mid-Wilshire, is spotlighting its group therapy in Los Angeles: five ongoing, clinician-led groups built for specific communities. The groups serve couples, women navigating life transitions, gay men, Black men, and adults who identify as both queer and BIPOC. They meet every other week in person at the practice's Wilshire Boulevard office and by secure telehealth across California.The program comes at a time when disconnection has become a public health concern. In its 2023 advisory, Our Epidemic of Loneliness and Isolation, the U.S. Surgeon General found that approximately half of U.S. adults report experiencing loneliness, with some of the highest rates among young adults. The advisory also warned that lacking social connection can increase the risk of premature death as much as smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day. Group therapy isn't a substitute for friendship or community. What it offers is a structured, clinically-guided place to practice the kind of connection that loneliness wears down."A lot of the people who come to us have already done years of therapy. They can explain their patterns in detail, and they still catch themselves repeating those patterns with partners, family and coworkers," said Neil Schierholz, PsyD, licensed psychologist and founder of Angeles Psychology Group. "Group is where those patterns actually show up, in real time, with real people. You don't just talk about how you relate to others. You get to watch yourself do it, hear honest feedback, and try something different while it's happening. That's very hard to replicate one-on-one."More than a support groupAngeles Psychology Group describes group therapy as "facilitated, depth-oriented clinical work in the company of others who understand," and draws a clear line between that and a peer support group. A support group is typically peer-led and centered on encouragement. Group therapy at the practice is led by a clinician and works as psychotherapy. Facilitators pay attention to the patterns each member brings into the room and use the relationships among members as part of the therapeutic work. Being seen, gently challenged and accepted by peers becomes part of how change happens.That approach mirrors the practice's broader clinical model, which it sums up as "root-cause therapy, not just symptom relief." Angeles Psychology Group integrates depth psychology, Internal Family Systems (IFS), somatic therapy, and orgonomic, or Reichian, character work with established evidence-based modalities. Many of its clients are high-functioning adults who've been in therapy before and feel they've reached a plateau. For those clients, a group adds something individual sessions can't: a live, shared setting where old relational habits surface and new ones can be tried out with other people.What the research showsGroup therapy rests on a substantial research base. A 2021 review in the American Journal of Psychotherapy by Jenny Rosendahl, Cameron T. Alldredge, Gary M. Burlingame and Bernhard Strauss looked across roughly 30 years of group psychotherapy research, focusing mainly on outcomes for people with a range of mental health conditions. The authors wrote that the results "strongly support the use of group therapy and demonstrate outcomes equivalent to those of individual psychotherapy."The review also noted an association between treatment outcomes and group cohesion and alliance, and highlighted the role of feedback in group treatment. Those relational factors sit close to how Angeles Psychology Group describes its own groups, where the relationships among members are an integral part of the therapeutic work itself.The five groupsEach group is ongoing, meets every other week and is clinician-led.Navigating Shared Goals, Intimacy & Differences: A Therapy Group for Couples. Facilitated by Javan Taherkhani, MA, this in-person group meets Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Mid-Wilshire. It's for couples currently in a romantic relationship who want to work through differences, explore shared dreams and goals, and look closely at what gets in the way of intimacy. It's meant for partners who want to slow down, feel heard and understand one another while connecting with other couples in similar seasons. Alongside the group process, couples receive psychoeducation on emotional regulation, conflict resolution, communication and reframing misunderstandings as openings for deeper connection. Couples complete a 50-minute, in-person diagnostic assessment with Javan Taherkhani, MA before joining.Queer BIPOC Process Group. Led by Elisa Rosado, MA, this telehealth group meets Tuesdays from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and is open to adults throughout California and internationally. It's a space for people who identify as both queer and BIPOC to connect, reflect and share openly. Members explore navigating multiple identities, experiences in queer and cultural communities, dating and relationships, and the effects of racism and heteronormativity.Navigating Life Transitions: A Therapy Group for Women. Facilitated by Reagan Jobe, MA, this in-person group meets Wednesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. It's designed for women and femme-identifying people who feel in between chapters, whether they're adjusting to a new role, going through a relationship or career change, or simply stretched thin from holding everything together. The group focuses on building connection with other women, processing change together and finding tools to move through it, so members feel more supported and less alone.Black Men's Healing Group. Led by Gabrey Milner, MA, whose clinical focus is depth therapy, this 60-minute group meets by telehealth, and occasionally in person, on Wednesdays from 6 to 7 p.m. or Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon. It gives Black men room to claim the full range of their emotional lives, talk openly about experiences of racism and othering, and support one another in healing generational trauma. Members work on emotional literacy and real connection, and on reclaiming parts of themselves they've had to suppress.Gay Men's Process Group. Facilitated by Matthew Michael Brown, MA, who specializes in Internal Family Systems, this in-person group meets Tuesdays or Wednesdays from 5:30 to 7 p.m. It explores how identity development shapes attachment and intimacy for gay men, including the lasting effects of growing up hiding, managing shame and facing rejection. The group helps members understand their internal parts, work through internalized homophobia and build the capacity for deeper trust.Built for specific communitiesThe community-specific format is deliberate. Angeles Psychology Group describes itself as LGBTQ+ affirming and inclusive of all relationship structures, including polyamory and non-traditional families, and it treats cultural competence as a baseline rather than an add-on. In a group built around a shared identity or experience, members can spend less time explaining the basics of who they are and more time on the work."So many of the people we work with have spent years editing themselves to be accepted: at work, in their families, sometimes even in communities that were supposed to feel like home," Dr. Schierholz said. "When you're in a room with people who share parts of your story, you don't have to translate yourself first. The defenses start to soften, and that's usually where the deeper work begins. We built these groups so people can skip the explaining and get to the healing."The practice presents group work as a complement to individual therapy, not a replacement for it. What surfaces in a group session can be explored further one-on-one, and the free consultation helps prospective members figure out which group fits their goals.How to joinProspective members start with a free 20-minute consultation, which can be booked online or by calling (310) 866-0440. The consultation is used to confirm current openings, talk through goals and make sure a given group is a good fit. Because the groups are ongoing rather than fixed-length, openings vary, and the consultation is where prospective members learn which groups currently have space. Angeles Psychology Group is a private-pay practice. It provides monthly superbills that clients can submit to their insurance carrier for possible out-of-network reimbursement.In-person groups meet at 6363 Wilshire Boulevard, Suite 520, Los Angeles, California 90048. Telehealth therapy groups run on a secure, HIPAA-compliant platform, The Queer BIPOC Process Group meets entirely online and is open to adults throughout California and internationally. The Black Men's Healing Group meets by telehealth and occasionally in person, so members don't need to live near Mid-Wilshire to take part.Group therapy isn't a crisis service. Anyone in crisis or thinking about harming themselves should call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.About Angeles Psychology GroupAngeles Psychology Group is a depth-oriented psychotherapy practice in Mid-Wilshire, Los Angeles, founded by licensed psychologist Neil Schierholz, PsyD (PSY25154). The practice offers individual, couples and relationship, family, women's and group therapy, in person and by telehealth across California. Its clinicians integrate depth psychology, Internal Family Systems, somatic and orgonomic therapy, and evidence-based modalities to address the root causes of distress, not just the symptoms. The practice is LGBTQ+ affirming and inclusive of all relationship structures and cultural backgrounds. Learn more at angelespsychologygroup.About Neil Schierholz, PsyDNeil Schierholz, PsyD, is a California-licensed psychologist (PSY25154) and the founder of Angeles Psychology Group. He earned his PsyD and MA in clinical psychology from the California Institute of Integral Studies and holds an MS in industrial and organizational psychology from the University of Central Florida. He completed advanced training in character analytic and orgonomic therapy through the Orgonomic Institute of Northern California. His clinical work focuses on personality patterns, couples, gay and queer men, and high-functioning professionals.Media ContactAngeles Psychology Group(310) 866-04406363 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 520, Los Angeles, CA 90048angelespsychologygroup/contact

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Angeles Psychology Group Spotlights Depth-Oriented Group Therapy in Los Angeles With Five Community-Specific Groups News Provided By Healthcare Marketing October 02, 2026, 16:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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