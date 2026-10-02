SMJ Plumbing Highlights Advances In Leak Detection Technology

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SLIDELL, LA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Leaks can occur in areas that are difficult to access, including behind walls, beneath flooring, inside ceilings, and below concrete slabs. When water remains hidden, damage to surrounding materials can occur before visible signs appear.

Traditional methods of identifying leaks may begin with visible evidence such as water stains, damp areas, unexplained moisture, changes in water pressure, or increases in water usage. Technology can provide additional information when the location or source of a leak is not immediately apparent.

Electronic leak detection equipment can be used to identify changes associated with water movement or pressure within plumbing systems. Depending on the type of system and the location of the suspected leak, specialized equipment can help narrow the area requiring further investigation.

Acoustic technology is another method used in leak detection. Certain equipment can detect sounds associated with water escaping from a pressurized plumbing line. These sounds may be difficult to hear without specialized equipment, particularly when the leak is located beneath a floor or behind a wall.

Thermal imaging can also provide information during some leak investigations. Differences in temperature may reveal areas affected by moisture or water movement that are not visible on the surface. Thermal imaging does not directly identify every plumbing leak, but it can serve as one source of information during an inspection.

Water meter monitoring can provide another indication of a possible hidden leak. When water continues to flow while fixtures and appliances are not being used, the activity may indicate that water is moving somewhere within the plumbing system.

Stephen Jordan, owner of SMJ Plumbing, said changes in water usage and other unusual signs can provide important clues.

“Leak detection technology can provide information that is difficult to obtain through a visual inspection alone,” said Stephen Jordan.“A hidden leak may not leave an obvious sign right away, so changes in water usage, pressure, or moisture can be important clues when investigating a plumbing problem.”

Not every increase in water usage indicates a plumbing leak. Seasonal changes, additional household activity, irrigation systems, appliance use, and other factors can affect water consumption. A complete evaluation may be necessary to determine the source of unexplained water loss.

Early identification of a hidden leak can also be important because prolonged exposure to moisture may affect building materials. Depending on the location and severity of a leak, continued water intrusion can contribute to damage involving flooring, drywall, insulation, cabinetry, ceilings, and other surrounding materials.

Some leaks may produce recognizable warning signs. Unexplained increases in water bills, sounds of running water when fixtures are not operating, damp or discolored areas, musty odors, reduced water pressure, or recurring moisture can warrant further investigation.

Leak detection technology has applications in both residential and commercial properties. Larger buildings can contain extensive plumbing networks, making the source of a hidden leak more difficult to determine through visual inspection alone.

The development and use of specialized detection equipment has expanded the methods available for investigating plumbing systems. Rather than relying on a single indicator, technicians can use information from multiple sources to help determine where a potential leak may be located.

Jordan said awareness remains an important part of identifying plumbing problems.

“Technology is one part of the investigation,” said Jordan.“The signs around a property still matter. A change in water usage, an unusual sound, or unexplained moisture can all provide information about what may be happening within the plumbing system.”

Understanding the warning signs associated with hidden leaks can help property owners recognize potential plumbing concerns before visible damage becomes extensive.

SMJ Plumbing is based in Slidell, Louisiana, and provides plumbing services for residential and commercial properties in the surrounding area.

### About SMJ Plumbing

SMJ Plumbing is a Slidell, Louisiana-based plumbing company founded by Stephen Jordan. The company provides plumbing services involving repairs, maintenance, water heaters, drain systems, piping, leak detection, and new construction.



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SMJ Plumbing Highlights Advances in Leak Detection Technology News Provided By SMJ Plumbing October 02, 2026, 16:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Real Estate & Property Management



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