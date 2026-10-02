Nitesh Rane Accuses Abhijeet Dipke Of Echoing Pakistan's Script Hails India's Maritime Growth

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane on Friday criticized the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke for allegedly making abusive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that such language originates from Pakistan.

Speaking to the media, Rane said, "If someone is making such abusive remarks against the Prime Minister of India, then their script must be coming from Pakistan. Because such abusive comments against the Prime Minister of India only originate from Pakistan's Parliament and the people of Pakistan, who always hate India. This kind of politics of hate and language of hatred can only come from Pakistan."

He also alleged that Dipke was not speaking in his own voice but was reading a script linked to jailed JNU activist Umar Khalid and his supporters.

"That is why, as I have always been saying, this is not about Abhijeet Dipke. We are not keeping him in focus, but the voice Abhijeet Dipke is speaking with belongs to Umar Khalid. And those sitting in Pakistan who support Umar Khalid, it is their script that Abhijeet Dipke is reading out," he said.

The Maharashtra Minister claimed that such individuals use various issues to create unrest.

"All of these people are supporters of Umar Khalid. At times, in the name of NEET, they sit on the shoulders of our students to shoot their guns; now they are doing it in the name of the Election Commission. But their goal is to bring anarchy to our country. Whatever Pakistan wants, they want to prepare that within our country, and they want to speak the language of jihadis. That is why you will only see banners of Umar Khalid, Tipu Sultan, or Aurangzeb over there," Rane added.

Separately, speaking on the 65th anniversary of the Shipping Corporation of India, Rane expressed pride in the organisation's journey.

He noted that Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had chaired the related event and said it was a proud moment for the nation.

Rane underlined that important decisions were being taken for the future of India's maritime sector.

"India's maritime journey is one of the most promising journeys in the coming future. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji, the maritime sector is just going to grow and is going to achieve new heights," he said.