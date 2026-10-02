British International School Of Chicago, South Loop Ranked #1 Private K-12 School In Chicago And Illinois

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) School also earns #1 college preparation rankings and places among America's top private schools in Niche's 2027 Best Schools Rankings

CHICAGO, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The British International School of Chicago, South Loop (BISC South Loop), part of the Nord Anglia Education global family of schools, has been ranked the #1 Best Private K-12 School in the Chicago Area for the third consecutive year and the #1 Best Private K-12 School in Illinois in Niche's 2027 Best Schools Rankings.

The school also earned the #1 ranking for Best College Prep Private High School in both the Chicago Area and Illinois, reinforcing its reputation as one of the region's leading schools and a top choice for families seeking an academically rigorous and globally minded education.

BISC South Loop's 2027 Niche rankings include:



#1 Best Private K-12 School in the Chicago Area

#1 Best Private K-12 School in Illinois

#1 Best College Prep Private High School in the Chicago Area

#1 Best College Prep Private High School in Illinois

#2 Best Private High School in the Chicago Area

#2 Best Private High School in Illinois

#2 Most Diverse Private K-12 School in the Chicago Area

#2 Most Diverse Private K-12 School in Illinois

#28 Best Private K-12 School in America Overall Niche Grade: A+



These results reflect BISC South Loop's commitment to academic excellence, exceptional college preparation and providing students with the knowledge, skills and global perspective needed to succeed in an increasingly interconnected world.

"Being recognized as the #1 private K-12 school in both Chicago and Illinois is an achievement that reflects the dedication and commitment of our entire school community," said Jimmy Frawley, Principal of the British International School of Chicago, South Loop.

"What makes these rankings especially meaningful is that they recognize not only academic excellence, but also the strength of the student experience we provide every day. At BISC South Loop, students benefit from a challenging education, outstanding college preparation and a globally diverse learning environment that encourages them to think broadly, aim high and make a positive impact in the world. We are incredibly proud of what our students, families and colleagues accomplish together."

As part of Nord Anglia Education, BISC South Loop students benefit from a globally connected education that combines rigorous academics with personalized learning and opportunities beyond the classroom. Students have access to exclusive collaborations with world-renowned organizations including MIT, The Juilliard School and UNICEF, helping them develop the skills and experiences needed for future success.

The rankings also highlight the strength of BISC South Loop's diverse and inclusive community. Ranked among the most diverse private schools in both Chicago and Illinois, the school brings together students from a wide range of backgrounds and perspectives, helping them develop the cultural awareness, confidence and adaptability needed to thrive in a global society.

The Niche Best Schools Rankings are among the most widely used school rankings in the United States. Rankings combine data from the U.S. Department of Education with reviews from students, parents and alumni, alongside factors including academic performance, teacher quality, college readiness, diversity and overall student experience.

For families considering private school options in Chicago, these rankings provide independent recognition of the exceptional educational experience available at BISC South Loop and the school's commitment to helping every student achieve their highest potential.

About British International School of Chicago, South Loop

The British International School of Chicago, South Loop is a leading private international school serving students from early years through high school. As part of Nord Anglia Education, BISC South Loop combines academic excellence with personalized learning, global opportunities and world-class collaborations that inspire students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

About Nord Anglia Education

As a leading international schools organization, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalize learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

Our Nord Anglia global family includes 90+ day and boarding schools in 37 countries, teaching over 95,000 students from ages 3 to 18.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child at one of our schools, go to

Media Contact:

Marketing & Admissions Office

British International School of Chicago, South Loop

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