Chaince Securities, LLC To Serve As Exclusive Sales Agent For Magic Empire Global Limited's (NASDAQ: MEGL) US$100 Million At-The-Market Offering Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chaince Securities, LLC (“Chaince”), a FINRA-registered broker-dealer and wholly owned subsidiary of Chaince Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CD), today announced that it has been engaged as the exclusive sales agent for the at-the-market (“ATM”) equity offering program of Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ: MEGL) (the“Company”), a British Virgin Islands-incorporated holding company whose operations are conducted in Hong Kong through its operating subsidiaries and which is principally engaged in corporate finance advisory services. The engagement is made pursuant to an At-the-Market Offering Agreement dated September 30, 2026 (the“Sales Agreement”), under which the Company may offer and sell, from time to time, Class A ordinary shares of the Company (the“Shares”) having an aggregate offering price of up to US$100 million through Chaince, as sales agent.

Under the Sales Agreement, sales of Shares of the Company, if any, may be made by any method permitted by law deemed to be an“at the market offering” as defined in Rule 415(a)(4) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”), including sales made directly on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Chaince will not purchase Shares as principal under the Sales Agreement.

Sales, if any, will be made at prevailing market prices, subject to the minimum price and other execution parameters established by the Company. The Company will also designate the maximum number of Shares to be sold on a daily basis or as otherwise agreed with Chaince, and is not obligated to sell any Shares under the Sales Agreement.

In addition, Chaince will use commercially reasonable efforts, consistent with its normal trading and sales practices, to sell Shares in accordance with valid sales notices and the terms of the Sales Agreement. There is no minimum offering amount, and Chaince is not required to sell any specific number or dollar amount of Shares. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the ATM program, if any, for working capital and general corporate purposes, as described in the prospectus supplement relating to the ATM program.

This engagement reflects Chaince's continued expansion of its equity capital markets platform, which provides at-the-market execution, capital markets advisory, and institutional distribution capabilities to growth-stage Nasdaq-listed issuers.

The Shares will be offered pursuant to the Company's effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-298796) initially filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on September 8, 2026, and declared effective by the SEC on September 17, 2026, and the prospectus supplement dated September 30, 2026 relating to the ATM program, filed with the SEC pursuant to Rule 424(b)(5) under the Securities Act. The prospectus supplement provides for the offer and sale of up to US$100,000,000 of Shares of the Company. Any offer, solicitation, or sale will be made only by means of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus may be obtained on the SEC's website at or by contacting Chaince Securities, LLC, 1251 Avenue of the Americas, 41st Floor, New York, NY 10020, or by email at ....

Torres & Zheng at Law, P.C. is acting as U.S. counsel to the Company, and Ogier is acting as British Virgin Islands counsel to the Company. KLJ Law Group, P.C. is acting as counsel to Chaince.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Chaince Securities, LLC

Chaince Securities, LLC is a FINRA-registered broker-dealer headquartered in New York, specializing in at-the-market offerings, private placements, capital markets advisory, and institutional execution services for global growth-stage companies. Chaince is a wholly owned subsidiary of Chaince Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CD). For more information, visit .

About Magic Empire Global Limited

Established in 2016, Magic Empire Global Limited is a holding company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with operations conducted in Hong Kong through its operating subsidiaries. The Company is a financial services provider in Hong Kong principally engaged in the provision of corporate finance advisory services. Its service offerings mainly comprise (i) IPO sponsorship services; (ii) financial advisory and independent financial advisory services; (iii) compliance advisory services; and (iv) corporate services. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the ATM program, the amount and timing of any sales of Shares thereunder, and the anticipated use of proceeds. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company are based on information provided by or publicly disclosed by the Company. There can be no assurance that any Shares will be sold under the ATM program, or as to the prices at which any such sales may occur. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, market and economic conditions, the trading price and liquidity of the Company's Shares, the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the continued listing requirements of the Nasdaq Capital Market, regulatory developments, changes in the legal, regulatory and political environment in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China applicable to the Company's operations, restrictions on the Company's ability to transfer cash or make distributions across borders, fluctuations in the exchange rate between the Hong Kong dollar and the U.S. dollar, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Neither Chaince nor the Company undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

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Chaince Securities, LLC

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International Elite Capital Inc.

Annabelle Zhang

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