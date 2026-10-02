Chamoy Mega® And Cinnamon Toast Crunchtm Team Up For A Limited-Edition Flavor Collaboration

Two limited-edition products bring the signature flavors of Chamoy Mega and Cinnamon Toast Crunch together in an unexpected snacking crossover.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chamoy Mega, the #1 chamoy in the U.S. and Mexico, has teamed up with Cinnamon Toast CrunchTM to bring two iconic flavors together in an unexpected limited-edition collaboration. The partnership gives fans of both brands a new way to experience their signature flavors through two products that put a playful spin on familiar favorites.The collaboration introduces Chamoy Mega Cinnamon Toast Crunch CINNADUSTTM Flavored Chamoy Sauce and Cinnamon Toast Crunch Chamoy Mega Flavored Cereal, with each product bringing the signature flavor of one brand into the world of the other. The result is a two-way flavor exchange designed for fans who enjoy experimenting with unexpected combinations and finding new ways to snack.Chamoy Mega Cinnamon Toast Crunch CINNADUSTTM Flavored Chamoy Sauce combines Chamoy Mega's authentic Mexican flavor with the unmistakable cinnamon-sugar flavor of Cinnamon Toast Crunch's CINNADUSTTM. The limited-edition sauce brings a new dimension to the Chamoy Mega experience and offers fans another way to Make their snacks Mega, whether drizzled over fruit, paired with sweet treats or used to create their own snack combinations.Cinnamon Toast Crunch Chamoy Mega Flavored Cereal takes that same flavor exchange in the other direction. The cereal combines the iconic crunch of Cinnamon Toast Crunch squares with the sweet and spicy finish of chamoy. Available in a resealable pouch, it can be enjoyed with milk, straight from the pouch or incorporated into snack mixes and other creations - including an extra drizzle of Chamoy Mega for fans looking to take the flavor combination even further.Together, the two products reflect the shared sense of experimentation behind the collaboration. Rather than simply bringing two brands together, Chamoy Mega and Cinnamon Toast Crunch exchanged the flavors their fans recognize them for, creating two distinct experiences that celebrate both sides of the partnership.“We Mega Crunch-ed this collab,” said Ale Cueva, Brand Partnerships and Licensing Manager for Mega Foods.“We aimed for something bold, and this flavor fusion exceeded all expectations. Bringing these two iconic brands together was a crossover we couldn't wait to share. Snacking will now be everyone's new favorite part of their day.”For Chamoy Mega, the collaboration offers an opportunity to continue exploring the versatility of chamoy through a new flavor experience while introducing it to different snacking occasions. Working with Cinnamon Toast Crunch also creates a playful meeting point between Chamoy Mega's authentic Mexican flavor and one of the most recognizable flavors in the cereal aisle.The partnership invites fans of both brands to approach snacking with the same spirit of experimentation that inspired the collaboration. Whether they start with a drizzle of the CINNADUSTTM flavored Chamoy Mega sauce or reach for a handful of Chamoy Mega flavored Cinnamon Toast Crunch, both products offer a different way to experience the combination - and plenty of room to experiment with what comes next.Chamoy Mega Cinnamon Toast Crunch CINNADUSTTM Flavored Chamoy Sauce is available now online at Mega Foods, while supplies last.About Chamoy MegaChamoy Mega is part of Mega Foods, a 100% Mexican company offering products that improve food flavors. The company leads through a strong value proposition built on competitive pricing, superior quality and reliable service. Mega Foods is deeply committed to the growth of its people, brands, customers and communities.For more information about Chamoy Mega and the limited-edition collaboration, visit Mega Foods.About General MillsGeneral Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to boldly build its brands, relentlessly innovate, unleash its scale and stand for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names like Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Totino's, Annie's, Wanchai Ferry and more. General Mills generated fiscal 2026 net sales of U.S. $18 billion. In addition, the company's share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1 billion

Alejandra Cueva

Mega Foods

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Chamoy Mega® and Cinnamon Toast CrunchTM Team Up for a Limited-Edition Flavor Collaboration News Provided By República Digital October 02, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail



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