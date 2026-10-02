Bihar: Elderly Man Dies During Flood Relief Airdrop Operation In Saran

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 2 (IANS) A 65-year-old man died during an aerial relief operation in flood-hit Parashurampur village in Bihar's Saran district on Friday after a sack of relief material reportedly fell on him while supplies were being dropped from a helicopter.

The deceased was identified as Anil Kumar Singh, alias Appu Singh.

The incident triggered panic among villagers who had gathered on an embankment after being displaced by floods caused by the Gandak River.

A large number of villagers had taken shelter on the embankment as floodwaters inundated their areas.

A helicopter was conducting an airdrop operation to distribute dry rations and other relief supplies among the affected population.

During the operation, a sack reportedly fell in the area where villagers had gathered and struck Anil Kumar Singh.

He was subsequently declared dead, according to reports.

Following the incident, administrative officials and police personnel reached the spot.

The team included the Deputy Collector Land Reforms (DCLR) and officials representing the Circle Officer.

Amanaur SHO Vimlesh Kumar confirmed that an elderly man had died and said police were investigating the circumstances.

“Villagers claim that his death was caused by relief material dropped from the helicopter. We are investigating the matter. However, there were no visible injury marks on his body,” the SHO said.

The body was sent to Sadar Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The medical examination is expected to help establish the cause of death.

The incident comes as the Saran district administration continues relief and rescue operations amid the flood situation.

According to the Disaster Management Department, 170 villages across 33 panchayats in seven blocks of the district have been affected.

Around 3.32 lakh people belonging to 75,286 families have reportedly been affected, while 43,400 people have been shifted to safer locations.

Health services are being provided through 20 medical camps and five mobile medical teams in the affected areas.

Eight veterinary medical camps are also operational, where around 370 animals have received treatment.

The administration has distributed 153.5 quintals of animal fodder and provided shelter to around 40,000 displaced people at 14 relief centres.

According to district administration figures, 50,550 people have so far been served meals through 46 community kitchens.

Around 2,540 boats are operating in the affected areas to assist with evacuation and relief operations.

The administration has also distributed 2,650 packets containing food and dry rations among flood-affected residents.

Authorities continue to monitor the flood situation and carry out rescue and relief measures across the affected areas.