Odisha: OSCW Seeks Report On Bhubaneswar Rape Charges, Takes Suo Motu Cognisance

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 2 (IANS) The Odisha State Commission for Women (OSCW) on Friday took suo motu cognisance of allegations that a woman was raped at gunpoint in the Nayapalli area of Bhubaneswar and sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Bhubaneswar, in the case.

In a letter to the DCP, Bhubaneswar, the commission asked the Commissionerate Police to take prompt action in the case, keeping in view the sensitive nature of the offence.

The DCP, Bhubaneswar, has also been asked to submit the ATR within 10 days of receipt of the letter.

Meanwhile, a team of the OSCW on Friday visited the crime scene and spoke to the victim to gather details about the incident.

The team also visited Nayapalli Police Station and discussed the progress of the investigation into the allegations with police officials.

“We held discussions with the victim, who told us that she does not know the accused,” said Urmila Mohapatra, OSCW member.

Mohapatra said the victim had narrated the entire incident to the police and added that the police administration had shown promptness in investigating the case.

“We have faith that the accused will be arrested very soon. The truth in the case will come out after the accused is arrested,” she said.

In a shocking incident, an unknown masked miscreant allegedly sexually assaulted a 26-year-old woman engineer at gunpoint in an apartment under the Nayapalli Police Station area in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday night, the Commissionerate Police said on Thursday.

Police sources stated that the victim, who reportedly hails from Jagatsinghpur district, works as an engineer with a private company in Bhubaneswar.

She was staying with her elder sister in an apartment in the Nayapalli area of the city.

The victim's statement has been recorded, and her medical examination has also been completed.

However, the Commissionerate Police has yet to arrest the accused more than 36 hours after the alleged incident.