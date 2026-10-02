Cellnettm Blood Filtration Technology Wins 2026 Edison Silver And R&D 100 Awards

CellNetTM receives the 2026 Edison Awards Silver Award and the 2026 R&D 100 Award for its water-free, solvent-free blood filtration technology.

CellNetTM uses water-free, solvent-free fiber treatment to combine high-performance blood filtration with cleaner manufacturing.

- Tian-Zhu Ruan, Chairman, Sangtech Lab Inc.

TAIPEI, TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CellNetTM, a next-generation blood filtration technology developed by Sangtech Lab Inc. and the Taiwan Textile Research Institute (TTRI), has received two major international honors in 2026.

CellNetTM received the Silver Award in the Energy & Climate Resiliency category at the 2026 Edison Awards and was selected as one of the year's 100 leading innovations in the Process/Prototyping category of the 2026 R&D 100 Awards.

CellNetTM uses a patented supercritical carbon dioxide (Supercritical CO2) process to modify blood-filter fiber surfaces without water or chemical solvents. Conventional blood-filter manufacturing typically uses substantial amounts of water and chemical solvents to make filter fibers blood-compatible. CellNetTM addresses this long-standing challenge while maintaining high filtration performance.

Research findings for CellNetTM were presented in June 2026 at the 39th International Society of Blood Transfusion (ISBT) World Congress in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The research was conducted in collaboration with National Taiwan University, National Taiwan University Hospital, and Taipei Medical University. The research team included Professor Thierry Burnouf, an internationally recognized expert in transfusion science.

High-Performance Filtration

A good leukocyte filter must remove harmful blood components while preserving valuable blood cells. In fresh human whole-blood testing presented at ISBT 2026, CellNetTM achieved:

. More than 99.99% leukocyte removal, meeting the most stringent leukoreduction standards.

. 91–95% red blood cell recovery, helping reduce blood-component loss during filtration.

. 70–83% removal of storage microparticles associated with transfusion-related inflammatory reactions.

. Stable blood quality after 35 days of refrigerated storage, with hemolysis remaining below the applicable regulatory limit.

The study was approved by the Institutional Review Board of National Taiwan University Hospital under IRB No. 202504050DINA.

Cleaner Manufacturing and Lower Carbon Footprint

CellNetTM's Supercritical CO2 fiber surface-treatment process uses no chemical solvents and no water. This can reduce concerns related to solvent residues and leaching while significantly lowering water consumption.

Compared with conventional processes, the CellNetTM process can reduce its carbon footprint by approximately 90%. These environmental benefits are achieved while maintaining advanced blood filtration performance.

The R&D 100 Awards recognized CellNetTM for its“High-Purity, Water-Free, Solvent-Free Fiber Surface Functionalization” process. The Edison Awards recognized the technology for its contribution to energy and climate resiliency.

“This award is not for me alone. We have been working on this technology since 1991, so it has been 35 years. At the beginning, I wanted to challenge the world, never expecting the journey to feel like a Don Quixote-like adventure. International recognition shows that, even in difficult circumstances, we have found a path worth continuing. Now that we have come this far, I think more about what else we can do for Taiwan.”

- Tian-Zhu Ruan, Chairman, Sangtech Lab Inc.

About the Awards

Founded in 1963, the R&D 100 Awards recognize 100 of the world's most influential emerging technologies each year and are widely known as the“Oscars of Invention.”

Established in 1987, the Edison Awards recognize innovative products, services, and solutions based on their concept, value, and potential impact. In 2026, CellNetTM received the Silver Award in the Energy & Climate Resiliency category.

About CellNetTM

CellNetTM is a next-generation leukoreduction technology that uses Supercritical CO2 fiber surface treatment to enable effective blood filtration through a water-free and solvent-free manufacturing process.

About Sangtech Lab Inc.

Sangtech Lab Inc. focuses on the research and development, design, engineering, and manufacturing of blood-related medical devices. The company combines medical innovation with sustainable manufacturing technologies to support advanced blood filtration solutions.

Company Website: Sangtech Lab Inc.

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Sangtech Lab Inc.

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CellNetTM Blood Filtration Technology Wins 2026 Edison Silver and R&D 100 Awards News Provided By Sangtech Lab inc. October 02, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Environment, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology



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