Peak Wellness Brings Elite-Level Sports Medicine And Physical Therapy Experience To Athletes In Greenwich, CT

Physical Therapy Greenwich

Physical Therapist Greenwich

Sports Rehab

Athletes Recovery Greenwich CT

Carlon Colker MD

Peak Wellness brings decades of experience in sports medicine, rehabilitation and human performance to professional athletes and aspiring athletes in CT & NY.

- Carlon Colker, Owner and Medial Director of Peak Wellness

GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For a young athlete sidelined by an injury, getting back on the field is about more than eliminating pain. It means rebuilding strength, restoring movement, regaining confidence and preparing the body to perform again.

At Peak Wellness in Greenwich, Connecticut, athletes do not have to be professionals to experience a rehabilitation philosophy influenced by the demands of professional sports and high-level human performance.

Under the medical direction of **Carlon M. Colker, M.D., FACN**, Peak Wellness brings together sports medicine, physical therapy, rehabilitation, strength and conditioning, physical performance testing and other health and performance disciplines in one Greenwich facility.

Dr. Colker's career has included work with notable professional and elite athletes across the NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, USTA and Olympic sports. His experience has also extended into the entertainment industry, working with actors and other performers facing demanding physical preparation and body-transformation goals.

For families searching for physical therapy in Greenwich, CT that experience helps distinguish Peak Wellness from a traditional rehabilitation setting.

Bringing a Professional-Athlete Mindset to the Next Generation

A high school soccer player, collegiate lacrosse player or aspiring tennis competitor may be at a very different stage of his or her athletic career than a professional athlete.

But their goal after an injury can feel every bit as important.

They want to compete again.

Peak Wellness believes young and aspiring athletes deserve a rehabilitation plan that considers not only the injury, but also the physical demands they will face when they return to their sport.

"Whether someone competes professionally or is working toward the next level, you have to understand what they're trying to get back to," said Dr. Carlon Colker, Medical Director and Owner of Peak Wellness. "Rehabilitation isn't simply about getting through an injury. It's about helping prepare the individual for what their body needs to do next."

That philosophy is especially relevant for competitive athletes whose sports require sprinting, cutting, jumping, throwing, swinging, lifting, skating or other high-demand movements.

Physical Therapy Designed Around the Athlete

Peak Wellness' Greenwich physical therapy department is headed by Michael DeKens, DPT, ATC, CSCS, CES, PES, USAW, whose professional background spans physical therapy, athletic training, sports rehabilitation, strength and conditioning, movement and performance.

That combination allows Peak Wellness to look beyond the injured body part and consider how mobility, strength, stability, movement and physical demands interact during recovery.

Depending on the athlete's condition and medical needs, physical therapy and sports rehabilitation may address knee, shoulder, hip, back, neck, foot and ankle injuries; muscle strains; overuse injuries; mobility restrictions; strength deficits; post-surgical rehabilitation; and preparation for a return to activity.

Every patient's circumstances are different, and rehabilitation plans should be individualized according to the injury, medical guidance, progress and goals.

## From Injury to Rehabilitation to Performance

One of the challenges facing athletes is the gap between recovering from an injury and being prepared to compete again.

Being able to walk without pain is different from sprinting.

Completing basic strengthening exercises is different from cutting across a soccer field.

Normal daily shoulder movement is different from serving a tennis ball, throwing a baseball or competing in the pool.

That is why Peak Wellness views rehabilitation and performance as connected stages of an athlete's journey.

Its broader Greenwich facility incorporates physical therapy with sports medicine, physical performance testing, strength and conditioning and other health and performance capabilities when clinically appropriate.

The result is an environment built around a larger question:

What does this athlete need to be capable of doing next?

The Experience of Elite Sports-Available in Greenwich

Dr. Colker's career in sports medicine and human performance gives Peak Wellness an unusual perspective.

His professional experience has included working with notable athletes from major professional sports and Olympic competition, as well as entertainers whose careers place extraordinary demands on their bodies.

But Peak Wellness believes access to sophisticated rehabilitation and performance thinking should not be limited to household names.

The next athlete walking through its Greenwich doors may be a professional.

Or it may be a 16-year-old working toward making varsity.

It could be a collegiate athlete trying to return after surgery, a competitive runner dealing with a recurring injury, or a lifelong athlete who simply refuses to allow pain to determine what comes next.

For an aspiring athlete, those goals matter.

And Peak Wellness approaches them accordingly.

A Greenwich Destination for Sports Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation

Located at 195 Field Point Road in Greenwich, CT, Peak Wellness provides physical therapy and sports rehabilitation for athletes and active individuals throughout Greenwich and surrounding Fairfield County communities.

The practice's approach is particularly suited to people who do not view recovery as the finish line.

They want to return.

They want to become stronger.

And they want to perform.

For parents researching a physical therapist near Greenwich, CT for an injured young athlete, Peak Wellness offers something compelling: a local rehabilitation team working within an environment informed by the worlds of sports medicine and elite human performance.

For the young athlete, the message may be even simpler:

You don't have to be a professional athlete to start treating your recovery like one.

About Peak Wellness

Peak Wellness is a multidisciplinary medical and wellness center located in Greenwich, Connecticut. Under the medical direction of Carlon M. Colker, M.D., FACN, the practice brings together services spanning sports medicine, physical therapy and rehabilitation, human performance, strength and conditioning, integrative medicine and other areas of health and wellness.

Peak Wellness works with professional and competitive athletes, active adults and individuals seeking personalized approaches to health, recovery and performance.

Peak Wellness

195 Field Point Road

Greenwich, CT 06830

(203) 625-9608

Carlon Colker, MD

Peak Wellness

+1 203-625-9608

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Physical Therapy Greenwich CT

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Peak Wellness Brings Elite-Level Sports Medicine and Physical Therapy Experience to Athletes in Greenwich, CT News Provided By Stratedia October 02, 2026, 16:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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