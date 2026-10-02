FEA Consulting Engineers Welcomes Two New Team Members

Mechanical Designer Gavin Wale and Revit Technician and Electrical Drafter Mara Stidham

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FEA Consulting Engineers, ranked among the top 10 hospitality engineering firms in the country, has welcomed two new professionals to its growing team: Revit Technician and Electrical Drafter Mara Stidham and Mechanical Designer Gavin Wale.In her new role, Stidham will support FEA's electrical engineering team by developing and updating project drawings using Revit MEP and AutoCAD. She will also assist with field work while continuing to build her experience in electrical design.Stidham first joined FEA Consulting Engineers as a summer intern, where she developed Revit and CAD skills with a focus on the fundamentals of electrical design. She recently graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno, with a Bachelor of Science in biomedical engineering.“We're pleased to welcome Mara back to our team as she transitions from an intern to a technician following her graduation,” said Robert Finnegan, PE, president of FEA Consulting Engineers.“It's rewarding to see the next generation of engineers begin their careers, bringing fresh perspectives and new ideas to the industry.”In his new role, Wale will support FEA's engineering team by developing mechanical, plumbing and controls system layouts and preparing construction documents. He brings a technical background in mechanical engineering, computational engineering and manufacturing to the position.Wale graduated from Boise State University with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering and minors in computer science, computational science and engineering and applied mathematics. Prior to joining FEA, Wale was lead product developer for UNCX Network and a full-stack engineer and product lead with MORE Protocol.“Gavin brings a strong technical background to FEA and will have the opportunity to continue developing his skills through hands-on project experience,” Finnegan said.“Working directly with our engineers will allow him to build practical experience while contributing to the technical aspects of our projects.”The new hires reflect FEA's commitment to creating a collaborative work environment that supports professional growth and continuous learning. For more information about FEA Consulting Engineers, visit .ABOUT FEA CONSULTING ENGINEERSFEA Consulting Engineers is a full-service multi-discipline engineering firm, specializing in hospitality, gaming, government, healthcare, retail, education/higher education, house of worship, industrial, commercial, energy/environmental, parks and recreational, warehouse and residential throughout the USA and the World. The firm's services include Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing, Low Voltage, Security/Surveillance, Audio Visual, Architectural Lighting, Environmental and Fire Protection Systems Design and Implementation and Project Engineering Management and Marketing.For more information, visit.

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FEA Consulting Engineers Welcomes Two New Team Members News Provided By Connected Communications October 02, 2026, 16:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Environment, Technology



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