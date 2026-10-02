Brandon Hall Group Convenes AI In HR Summit As Organizations Move From Experimentation To Enterprise Impact

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) One-day summit will bring together business and HR leaders to examine AI strategy, workforce transformation, governance and the path to measurable business results

Boca Raton, FL, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial intelligence has moved rapidly into the workplace. Now organizations face a more consequential challenge: determining how to move beyond experimentation and isolated use cases to apply AI responsibly, at scale and with measurable business impact.

Brandon Hall Group, the Workforce Excellence Intelligence company, will convene business, HR, learning, talent and technology leaders for its AI in HR Summit on October 15, 2026, at the Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC) in Boca Raton, Florida.

The one-day, immersive Summit will examine the decisions organizations must make as AI becomes embedded in how work gets done, including AI strategy, governance and risk, workforce readiness, change management, operating models and the evolving relationship between people and technology.

For Brandon Hall Group, the conversation reflects a significant shift already visible across its research, advisory work and study of leading human capital practices. More than one in five of applications submitted for Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Awards featured AI, demonstrating how quickly the technology is moving from emerging concept to real-world workforce application.

“Organizations have moved very quickly to experiment with AI, but the next stage requires much more discipline,” said Mike Cooke, CEO of Brandon Hall Group.“Leaders need to understand where AI can create meaningful value, how work and roles will change, what capabilities their workforce will need and how they will govern and measure what they are building. This is no longer simply a technology conversation. It is a business and workforce transformation conversation.”

Brandon Hall Group has spent more than 30 years studying how leading organizations transform human capital practices into improved business performance. Its current AI research focuses on how organizations progress from experimentation toward increasingly integrated and strategic uses of AI across the enterprise.

That work includes Brandon Hall Group's AI Progression Model, which provides organizations with a framework for assessing where they are in their AI journey and what capabilities are required to advance. Rather than treating AI adoption as a collection of technology implementations, the model examines the organizational progression necessary to ultimately redesign work around effective human and AI collaboration.

The AI in HR Summit brings that research and perspective into a live environment.

Throughout the day, participants will examine the current state of AI, real-world enterprise applications and the practical decisions required to build an effective AI strategy. Discussions will address both the opportunities created by AI and the organizational challenges that can determine whether adoption succeeds, including governance, risk, workforce readiness and change management.

A central theme will be moving the AI conversation beyond tools.

As AI assumes more routine, analytical and increasingly agentic work, organizations must make decisions about how jobs are redesigned, where human judgment creates the greatest value, which skills become more important, how leaders manage differently and how HR itself must evolve.

The Summit is designed for leaders at different stages of that journey, from organizations evaluating their first meaningful AI opportunities to those working to scale existing initiatives across the enterprise. Attendees will have opportunities to learn from experts, participate in interactive discussions and connect with peers confronting similar transformation challenges.

The program will feature Brandon Hall Group research and perspectives alongside executives and experts bringing practical experience with AI strategy, implementation and workforce transformation.

The AI in HR Summit will take place Thursday, October 15, 2026, at the Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC), 5000 T-Rex Ave., Boca Raton, Florida.

The location reflects South Florida's growing role as a center for technology and innovation. BRiC, the historic campus where IBM developed its first personal computer, was recently acquired by Related Ross , led by Chairman and CEO Stephen M. Ross, as the company expands its investment in Boca Raton and the broader South Florida innovation economy. The 1.7-million-square-foot campus is one of Boca Raton's largest employment centers and is being positioned for its next chapter as a major destination for technology, companies and talent. That next chapter is already taking shape. D-Wave Quantum has selected BRiC for its new corporate headquarters and a key U.S. research and development facility, relocating its headquarters from Palo Alto, California.

For Brandon Hall Group, hosting the AI in HR Summit at BRiC puts the conversation about the future of work in a location with a remarkable connection to the past and future of technology: the campus where the personal computing revolution took shape more than four decades ago and where the next generation of computing and innovation is now being built.

The Summit is sponsored by BTS, NovoEd and Piercing Strategies.

For registration, the full program and additional information, visit the AI in HR Summit event page.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group is the Workforce Excellence Intelligence company. For more than 30 years, we have helped organizations transform workforce performance into measurable business results. We combine independent research, proven practices from award-winning organizations, benchmarking, strategic advisory and the collective intelligence of a global executive community to help leaders make better decisions with greater confidence.

Our Workforce Excellence Intelligence is built on evidence, not opinion. By continuously studying leadership, learning, talent, human resources, artificial intelligence and the future of work, we identify what drives exceptional organizational performance and translate those insights into practical frameworks, benchmarks and guidance that organizations can put to work.

CONTACT: David Forry Brandon Hall Group 5613538082...