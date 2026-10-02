DP World Wins Latinfinance Port Financing Of The Year Award In Brazil

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition honors DP World's first debenture issuance and its role in financing long-term infrastructure development in Brazil

SANTOS, Brazil, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World 's terminal at the Port of Santos has won the“Port Financing of the Year” category in the LatinFinance 2026 Project & Infrastructure Finance Awards, recognizing the company's first debenture issuance and its approach to financing long-term infrastructure investment in Brazil.

The annual awards recognize standout project and infrastructure finance transactions across Latin America and the Caribbean. Winners are selected independently by LatinFinance's editorial team following a review of transactions across the region and market feedback, with criteria including innovation, timing, foresight, execution quality and impact.

DP World received the award for its first debenture issuance, which provided the company with long-term financing through Brazil's domestic capital markets. The transaction represented an important step in diversifying DP World's funding sources in Brazil and establishing an additional platform to support future investment in infrastructure, capacity and operational efficiency.

Fabio Siccherino, CEO of DP World in Brazil, said:“This recognition reflects the strength of DP World and our long-term commitment to Brazil. Our first debenture issuance was an important step in diversifying our sources of financing and creating a strong platform to support continued investment in infrastructure, capacity and efficiency. Brazil's domestic capital markets offer another avenue to support our future investments. By combining disciplined investment with world-class port and logistics capabilities, we are helping build more resilient supply chains and strengthen Brazil's connections to global markets.”

Supporting Long-Term Growth in Brazilian Trade

DP World's terminal at the Port of Santos is one of Brazil's leading private multipurpose terminals and a strategic gateway for the country's international trade. The facility handles both containerized cargo and pulp and connects Brazilian businesses with major markets around the world.

The award comes as DP World continues to invest in its Brazilian operations. The company is developing an integrated logistics platform that combines its maritime infrastructure with freight forwarding, warehousing, inland transportation and other supply chain services.

DP World currently operates six logistics offices across Brazil, extending its reach closer to customers and major production and consumption centers.

The 2026 Project & Infrastructure Finance Awards will be presented at LatinFinance's annual awards dinner in New York on October 1, bringing together senior executives, public officials, financiers, advisors and investors from across Latin America and the Caribbean.

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About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer's door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what's possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW.