JH Adams Inn In High Point Renews Certified Autism Centertm Designation, Building On Four Years Of Inclusive Hospitality

Originally certified in 2022, the renewal marks JH Adams Inn's fourth year as a Certified Autism CenterTM.

- Derek Cress, JH Adams Inn General Manager

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- JH Adams Inn, a historic boutique hotel, upscale casual restaurant and premier event venue in the heart of High Point, North Carolina, renews its Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) designation, awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). Originally certified in 2022, the renewal marks JH Adams Inn's fourth year as a Certified Autism CenterTM and recognizes its continued efforts to provide a more accessible and inclusive experience for autistic and sensory-sensitive guests and their families.

Certification fosters a strategic, big-picture impact that transcends quarterly results. It fundamentally strengthens the brand by enhancing the organization's reputation and differentiation and creating a culture of excellence, all working together to build long-term institutional value.

“Hospitality means creating a space where everyone feels safe and valued. That is why maintaining our Certified Autism CenterTM credentials through IBCCES is so vital to the management and staff at JH Adams Inn," says Derek Cress, JH Adams Inn general manager. "Our recent recertification reflects our ongoing dedication to learning, adapting, and expanding our accessibility resources. We proudly offer specialized sensory tools, including quiet areas and tactile items, to ensure a smooth and relaxing stay for autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors. We are thrilled to continue updating our amenities to provide a seamlessly inclusive experience for all who walk through our doors.”

Since becoming a CAC, JH Adams Inn has continued exploring ways to make stays more comfortable and accessible for autistic and sensory-sensitive guests. One of the hotel's newest initiatives is the development of sensory-friendly guest bags with travel guides. These bags include helpful items guests can use during their stay to reduce sensory discomfort, encourage relaxation, and make navigating an unfamiliar hotel environment a little easier, while also highlighting what the city has to offer visitors.

“JH Adams Inn's fourth year as a Certified Autism CenterTM reflects the team's continued commitment to creating a more welcoming and inclusive hospitality experience,” says Myron Pincomb, CEO and Board Chairman of IBCCES.“By continuing to build on their accessibility efforts and provide resources that help guests feel more comfortable during their stay, the team is helping make travel more accessible for autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families.”

JH Adams Inn's renewed Certified Autism CenterTM designation continues to support High Point's Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD) designation, an initiative championed by Visit High Point. The CAD designation means visitors have multiple trained and certified options available in the area, including entertainment, recreation, and lodging.

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory, and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, the JH Adams Inn (High Point) is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-inclusive spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified and AutismTravel, which are free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the sites has met IBCCES certification requirements.

###

About JH Adams Inn

The JH Adams Inn, Trademark Collection by Wyndham, is a historic boutique hotel, upscale casual restaurant and premier event venue located in the heart of High Point, North Carolina. Our relaxing retreat and premier event venue welcomes you with free breakfast and Wi-Fi, a fitness center, and on-site restaurant.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 125 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD) and Autism Certified CityTM (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality, and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification, and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare, and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel, and AccessibilityCertified – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

Meredith Tekin

IBCCES

+1 904-508-0135

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

JH Adams Inn in High Point Renews Certified Autism CenterTM Designation, Building on Four Years of Inclusive Hospitality News Provided By IBCCES October 02, 2026, 15:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.