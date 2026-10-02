Infra Works Worth Rs 52,000 Crore Under Progress In Hyderabad, Says Dycm Vikramarka

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 2 (IANS) Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said on Friday that infrastructure works worth Rs 52,000 crore are progressing rapidly for Hyderabad's development.

Massive projects have been undertaken in sectors such as roads, flyovers, bridges, underpasses, and drinking water facilities, Vikramarka said, adding that the government is moving forward with a comprehensive plan to further develop Hyderabad while keeping future needs in mind.

Speaking at the launch of Telangana RTC-Metro Rail Common Pass, he said that the current government is moving forward with a policy of executing works and demonstrating results to the people, rather than limiting itself to mere publicity.

He noted that massive infrastructure projects, including roads, flyovers, and bridges, worth Rs 35,000 crore have been undertaken within the HMDA limits.

‎Highlighting the role of previous Congress governments in Hyderabad's development, he pointed out that it was the Congress administrations that brought water from the Krishna, Godavari, and Manjira rivers to meet the city's drinking water needs. He criticised the BRS government that held power for 10 years following the formation of the separate state of Telangana for failing to bring even a single additional drop of drinking water to the city.

The Deputy CM pointed out that the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and the International Airport, which serve as jewels in Hyderabad's crown, were developed during the tenure of Congress governments. Educational institutions like the University of Hyderabad and IIIT, along with numerous public sector undertakings such as BHEL, ECIL, DRDO, BDL, Midhani, and IDPL, were also set up during the Congress rule. These initiatives provided employment opportunities to thousands of people.

He said plans were prepared to expand the Metro Rail network by 122 kilometres to further improve public transport in Hyderabad. Phase II, estimated at approximately Rs 38,000 crore, will be undertaken to provide Metro connectivity to areas including the Old City, the Airport, Patancheru, and Hayathnagar.

The Regional Ring Road (RRR) project is initiated with the aim of extending Hyderabad's development beyond the city limits to the rest of the state. This project, spanning 362 kilometres and connecting all districts, is estimated to cost Rs 30,627 crore. Additionally, 21 radial roads are being developed to connect the ORR and RRR; approvals for the alignment of 10 roads have already been granted, and work on two of them has commenced.

Vikramarka stated that the government has also taken measures to rejuvenate the Musi River, a vital lifeline for Hyderabad. He stated that the government's objective is to rejuvenate the Musi River, which flows for approximately 55–56 kilometres, to provide a better environmental atmosphere for the city.

He commended the launch of the RTC-Metro common pass system, noting that it would alleviate the difficulties faced by commuters in the city. He congratulated Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar for introducing this facility --ranging from one-day passes to one-month passes -- that allows for travel across both transport systems.

He mentioned that he and other state ministers had purchased one-day passes for Rs 500. He is set to personally inspect the common pass facility on Saturday morning by travelling on the Metro from Begumpet Metro Station and subsequently taking an RTC bus.

Ministers Prabhakar, Vivek Venkataswamy, and Azharuddin; Government Whip and MLC Addanki Dayakar, Mahender Reddy; Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju; Special Chief Secretary, Transport, Vikas Raj; and others participated in this event.