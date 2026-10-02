Crypto News: Pepeto Announces Its Bridge Is Live As The XRP Price Prediction Targets $27

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepeto announces its cross chain bridge is live, the biggest crypto news of the week, carrying any token across Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain from day one, while its presale crossed $11.14 million in the same weeks the xrp price delivered its best quarter in four years. On CoinMarketCap, Pepeto's preview page is already public, the last stop before a token goes live.

Here is what makes this moment rare: viral attention this loud has never sat on top of a finished exchange while the token was still at presale prices, and the wallets buying in know what that combination produced before. Crypto news adds a bullish signal almost daily now, and the entry open today closes the moment the wider market reads the charts the way the big wallets already have.

Crypto News: Pepeto's Bridge Lands as the XRP Price Builds Toward a Breakout Nobody Can Ignore

Nobody expected Pepeto to move this fast, and the bridge arrived just as the xrp price started rising fast. A 48% gain in the third quarter made it XRP's strongest Q3 since 2022, ETFs have bought for 11 weeks in a row, and about 1.6 billion XRP left exchanges in two weeks per BeInCrypto, which means holders are keeping their coins instead of selling them. XRP Price now sits near $1.51 inside a triangle so tight it must break before October ends.

The weekly chart has already broken the downtrend that held since the $3.65 record. Ripple's Swell event and a Fed rate decision both land in the final week, two events that could push the price higher at the exact time the chart is ready. Our own reading goes bigger. XRP is climbing inside a long rising channel whose top sits near $27, with $7 as the midline, the same structure behind its past rallies per analysis on Yahoo Finance. We see $7 as the first real stop once the triangle breaks up, and the channel top comes into play if ETF money keeps flowing the way it has since August. The pattern is clear.

After the xrp price breaks out, crypto news will repeat the lesson of every past cycle: presales and meme coins climb far harder than big coins, and that pattern has never once failed. Dogecoin showed it, Shiba Inu showed it, and the earliest buyers made the most money.

Nothing in the market this year looks stronger than Pepeto. This team has already shipped what no meme project this early has ever had, and the next section shows why wallets that normally hold XRP are sending money into this presale.

Crypto News: Pepeto Delivers the Bridge Traders Have Been Waiting For

If the xrp price pushes past $5, trading volume will grow far bigger than anything seen before. Traders handling volume that large need protection, because scam contracts drained $1.3 billion from DeFi last year while exchanges kept listing tokens unchecked. Pepeto's answer is AI contract scanning that checks every token before it can be traded, swaps that cost nothing, and a bridge that carries assets between three networks for free. Over 1,500 projects have applied to list on the exchange, a sign the market wanted a verified platform led by a former Binance executive, and each listed token generates volume that pays presale holders a slice of the income, matched to their holdings, permanently.

Crypto news now places Pepeto beside the earliest big coin success stories, which sounds bold until the facts line up. Never before has a meme project combined viral energy at this level with products that already work. A logo and one tweet carried DOGE to a $90 billion value, and Pepeto brings that same reach with real tools people use every day. Big wallets look at security before anything else, and so did Pepeto's team: SolidProof audited every contract in full before the first buyer ever entered.

Rarely do the lowest prices, audited code, and fast growing attention all come together at the start of a bull run. In past cycles, the wallets that caught this exact setup bought the best presales before any exchange opened trading, and everyone else spent the following years regretting they had not. Pepeto is in that same position today.

Conclusion

People who bought XRP as a payments idea, before the crowd knew what Ripple was building, became millionaires, and with the xrp price now aiming at $27, those early believers look smarter every day.

At today's size, though, XRP cannot repeat returns like that. The winning move is finding the early presale with the most potential and acting now, because history keeps producing fortunes from presales, the one place where the returns every investor dreams of keep appearing. In 2026, the full picture of Pepeto makes that decision simple, since no other presale carries this much buzz and this much upside at once.

Entering Pepeto now, ahead of its expected Binance debut, could be the biggest portfolio move of 2026. That entry sits on the official Pepeto website, and each passing day narrows the gap between presale pricing and the Binance listing.

Visit the Official Pepeto Website and Enter Ahead of the Listing

FAQs

How high can the xrp price go in 2026?

The xrp price prediction for 2026 points to a long channel top near $27, with $7 as the first major stop per analysis on Yahoo Finance. XRP trades near $1.51 after its best Q3 in four years.

Why are investors entering Pepeto before it lists?

Pepeto carries a full SolidProof audit, a build led by a former Binance executive, more than $11.14 million raised, 161% APY staking, and a preview page already live on CoinMarketCap.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

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