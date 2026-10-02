Blue Line Pest Police Expands In Texas With New Burleson Franchise Territory

Steven and Nicole LaDart are the newest franchise owners to join Blue Line Pest Police, a veteran- and first-responder owned pest control franchise based out of Texas.

The Veteran- and first-responder-owned pest control franchise has recently signed new franchisees to serve new North Texas market.

BURLESON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Residential and commercial pest control and animal removal company Blue Line Pest Police has announced the signing of its newest Texas franchise partners, Steven and Nicole LaDart, who will serve Navarro and Hill counties as the brand continues expanding throughout the state.The new territory will bring Blue Line Pest Police services to communities including Burleson, Corsicana, Hillsboro, and surrounding areas. The expansion adds another Texas territory to the growing pest control franchise as it continues building its presence across the DFW region and North Texas.The LaDarts bring a background closely aligned with the mission behind Blue Line Pest Police. Steven LaDart is a military veteran and retired police sergeant, bringing years of experience in public safety and community service to his new role as a franchise owner.Blue Line Pest Police was founded by former police officers Travis and Lexie Huckaby, who built the company around their own experience in law enforcement and a desire to create business opportunities for other military veterans, police officers, and firefighters. According to the company website, the aim of the franchise is to offer“an opportunity to retire from the stresses of being a First Responder and into a life of business ownership and financial freedom.”The Blue Line Pest Police franchise opportunity offers proven operational systems, training, and ongoing support to help franchisees operate and grow their businesses.The company's service model includes residential pest control, termite treatment, rodent and animal removal, and commercial pest control, with an emphasis on customized treatment plans and family- and pet-conscious solutions. Travis Huckaby and Blue Line Pest Police technicians are Associate Certified Entomologists (ACE), bringing specialized knowledge of insects and ecosystems to the company's services.The new franchise territory adds to Blue Line Pest Police's expanding Texas footprint, with the company currently serving communities across the Dallas-Fort Worth and surrounding North Texas markets, including Arlington, Midlothian, Burleson, Plano, Grapevine, and other surrounding areas.For more information about franchise opportunities with Blue Line Pest Police, visit .About Blue Line Pest PoliceFounded by Travis and Lexie Huckaby in 2016, Blue Line Pest Police is a veteran- and first-responder-owned franchise specializing in residential and commercial pest control, termite control, and animal removal.Built by former law enforcement officers, the company has developed a franchise model specifically aligned with its mission of creating business opportunities for military veterans and first responders. Franchise partners receive training and operational support. Visit or to learn more.

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Blue Line Pest Police Expands in Texas with New Burleson Franchise Territory News Provided By Blue Line Pest Police October 02, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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