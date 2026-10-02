Upstate Window Fashions Introduces Newly Redesigned Website

Upstate Window Fashions offers window treatments to South Carolina homes.

Upstate Window Fashions offers custom window treatments and personalized service in Greenville, SC. Its new website makes exploring options and projects easier.

- Lynn EastergardGREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Upstate Window Fashions, a custom window treatment company serving Greenville and surrounding Upstate South Carolina communities, is pleased to announce its redesigned website. Created with Window Treatment Marketing Pros, the new site offers homeowners a more convenient way to explore window treatment options and learn about the company's personalized approach.“We wanted the new website to reflect the experience homeowners have when they work with our team,” said Lynn Eastergard, owner of Upstate Window Fashions.“It gives visitors helpful information before their consultation and makes it easier to understand the options available for their homes. Most importantly, it shows the care and attention we bring to every project.”The redesigned website allows homeowners to explore custom window treatments and motorization options in one convenient place. Visitors can view completed projects, learn what to expect from the company's consultation process, and schedule a free in-home consultation through an easier-to-navigate online experience.Window Treatment Marketing Pros developed the website's SEO strategy and continues to manage pay-per-click (PPC) advertising campaigns for Upstate Window Fashions. The combined approach will help local homeowners find the company while researching window treatments online. It will also strengthen the company's visibility throughout Greenville and nearby Upstate South Carolina communities.“We were pleased to create a website that represents the experience and personal service Upstate Window Fashions provides,” said Will Hanke, founder of Window Treatment Marketing Pros.“The site gives homeowners a better understanding of the company before they schedule a consultation. Supported by strategic SEO and paid advertising, it will also help Upstate Window Fashions connect with more people who are ready to begin a project.”Upstate Window Fashions remains committed to helping homeowners choose window treatments that support their comfort and daily needs. The company provides personalized design guidance and professional installation throughout each project. Its team brings decades of industry experience to every home.Explore the new Upstate Window Fashions website at and request a free in-home consultation.To speak with the Upstate Window Fashions team, call (864) 626-8603.Businesses seeking website development or digital marketing support can contact Window Treatment Marketing Pros at or (314) 470-1180.

Lynn Eastergard

Upstate Window Fashions

+1 864-626-8603

email us here

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Upstate Window Fashions Introduces Newly Redesigned Website News Provided By Window Treatment Marketing Pros October 02, 2026, 15:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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