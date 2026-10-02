MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Ruby Chen and American Prosperity in the Middle East Welcome Senate Resolution Honoring American Victims of October 7

- Ruby ChenWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ruby Chen, father of Itay Chen, and Director of American Prosperity in the Middle East (APME) advocacy group today welcomed the Senate resolution introduced by Senators Rick Scott and Jacky Rosen honoring the Americans killed by Hamas on and after October 7, 2023."For nearly three years, the families of these Americans have asked for one thing above all: that our country remember them by name," said Ruby Chen. "Itay was 19, and he was the youngest U.S. citizen killed and also taken hostage for 760 days. This resolution tells our families that America has not forgotten. I am grateful to Senators Scott and Rosen for leading it together, across party lines."The statement also thanked the Trump administration: "We are grateful to President Trump and his team for the sustained diplomatic effort to bring Americans home, the living and the fallen.""A resolution is an important step, but it cannot be the last one. Forty-six Americans were murdered on October 7, one of the deadliest days for American civilians at the hands of terrorists since September 11, and the families still do not have a full accounting of how it happened. We respectfully ask the administration and Congress to support a thorough, nonpartisan review of what lead to the deaths of American citizens that day, and how to prevent a similar tragedy going forward."Chen also calls the Trump Admin to conduct a memorial service for Americans killed by terrorism on October 7, "so that every American knows their names."APME believes the strongest response to terrorism is a more secure, more integrated Middle East region. "Senator Lindsey Graham believed that peace built on shared economic and security interests would be the best way to honor the memory of the fallen, and that would be expanding the Abraham Accords," said Ruby Chen.

Ginger Felberg

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Ruby Chen and American Prosperity in the Middle East Welcome Senate Resolution Honoring American Victims of October 7 News Provided By Signal Group October 02, 2026, 15:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Politics



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