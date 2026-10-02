The Number Of Connected Smart Devices Will Reach 39 Billion By 2030

MENAFN - B2Press)This press release has been translated and localized into English with the assistance of AI.

The number of connected devices is expected to reach 39 billion by the end of 2030. This is also increasing the need for smart platforms that can connect these devices. With more than 10 years of experience developing smartwatches, smart home and pet technologies, Bilicra is bringing its next-generation platform vision, extending from smart devices to connected living, to life with B-Hub.

ISTANBUL - The growing adoption of Internet of Things technologies is increasing the use of connected living solutions such as smartwatches, smart pet products and smart home products. According to data published by IoT Analytics, the number of connected IoT devices, which exceeded 20 billion as of 2025, is expected to reach 39 billion by the end of 2030. Joining the race for scale in the platform economy is Bilicra, a local technology company developing smart living products. One of Türkiye's leading brands in connected living technologies, Bilicra is bringing its next-generation platform vision to life with B-Hub.

Reached More Than 100,000 Devices

With smartwatches for children, pet technologies and connected living solutions developed throughout its more than 10-year technology journey reaching thousands of users, Bilicra is taking its product-based success into the platform economy with its newly launched B-Hub platform. B-Hub's open platform architecture is being built on Bilicra's established and strong user base.

Bilicra Founder Soner Arslan stated that B-Hub goes beyond being a new mobile application or digital product, saying,“According to research, 44% of users who experience problems with smart home devices say they have difficulty making their devices work together with other connected products in their homes. A structure in which every device requires a separate application, separate account and separate interface is the biggest obstacle to the simplicity that connected living promises. We have launched B-Hub as a next-generation living platform that brings families, children, pets, schools, apartment buildings, residential communities, property management companies, brands and service providers together through a shared trust infrastructure. By bringing more than 100,000 devices together with many service providers in a single ecosystem, B-Hub makes the connected living vision we promise accessible. The platform brings together child safety, family communication, pet tracking, smart living solutions, school technologies, residential community and apartment management, and various digital services on a shared infrastructure. This allows users to manage their families, pets and the communities they live in through a single application.”

“Different Sectors Will Be Able to Create Value Together”

Soner Arslan stated that they designed B-Hub not only to enable Bilicra's product families to communicate with each other, but also to offer an open and scalable structure where developers from different fields can introduce new services. He said,“B-Hub's open platform architecture not only strengthens the end-user experience, but also enables us to develop a platform where many stakeholders, from insurance companies and financial technology organizations to security companies, educational institutions, municipalities and loyalty programs, can integrate their own services. In this way, B-Hub will create a shared digital ecosystem where different sectors can create value together.”

First Goal Is to Make Financial Services Invisible by Integrating Them into the Experience

Emphasizing that they aim to create an open ecosystem where users' lives are made easier while business partners can also develop new services, Bilicra Founder Soner Arslan concluded his remarks with the following statement:

“B-Hub, which opens a new phase of growth in Bilicra's more than 10-year story, is the biggest step we have taken to scale our existing products and user trust into the platform economy. In this context, embedded finance, which is expected to reach $7.2 trillion in size by 2030, stands out as one of the first verticals we will focus on. From using smartwatches for children as a payment tool to turning smart pet products or smart home products into insurance sales channels, we will grow through partnerships that will simplify many processes, particularly financial services, while making control and trust visible. We will build a strong ecosystem extending from connected devices to connected living.”