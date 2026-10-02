'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' Campaign Underway: K.C. Venugopal

MENAFN - IANS) Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Oct 2 (IANS) The Congress-led 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao (Save the Vote, Save the Nation)' campaign, which brings together prominent political parties and leaders of the INDIA bloc, started across the country on Friday to protect democracy and the voting rights of citizens, Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal said.

Interacting with the media at Adoor on Friday, Venugopal described the campaign as a major political battle against what he alleged was an attempt to undermine democracy and deprive people of their right to vote.

He said the campaign would continue till October 8 and would mobilise political parties and leaders against what he termed serious threats to the country's democratic system.

Venugopal sharply attacked the Election Commission, alleging that it was acting in a manner that undermined democracy.

He referred to 14 letters written by two Election Commissioners, saying that even the issues raised in those communications had been ignored.

He described the Election Commission as a fake Commission and said the campaign was aimed at removing those responsible for what he alleged was an attempt to undermine the democratic process.

Venugopal also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying that the two should be made answerable before the people for what he described as the threat to citizens' voting rights.

As part of the campaign, INDIA bloc MPs will lead a march in Delhi on October 6, he said.

Leaders will also court arrest as part of the agitation and intensify the protest.

Venugopal said the campaign was aimed at bringing democratic forces together to fight against what he described as a major threat to the voting rights of citizens.

He particularly referred to the role played by the Congress in Kerala in mounting protests despite what he described as government persecution.

“Even amid government persecution, the movement in Kerala was able to show black flags against Amit Shah and lead strong protests,” he said.

Venugopal said this demonstrated the ability of the party and its workers to sustain protests even in difficult circumstances.

He called for similar united action against what he described as the larger threat facing the country's democratic system.

“The priority of all of us should be to fight together against such major threats,” he said, stressing that the issue was particularly serious when it involved the possibility of citizens losing their voting rights.

The campaign will be used to take the issue to the people and mobilise support for the protection of democracy and the right to vote, Venugopal said.

He said the Delhi march on October 6, to be led by MPs, would be followed by further protests and arrests by leaders as part of the campaign.