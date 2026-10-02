Nagaland Assembly Speaker Formally Recognises Merger Of 5 NPP Mlas With NPF

MENAFN - IANS) Kohima, Oct 2 (IANS) A day after all five MLAs of the National People's Party (NPP) joined the ruling Naga People's Front (NPF), Nagaland Assembly Speaker Sharingain Longkumer on Friday formally recognised the merger, officials said.

Nagaland Legislative Assembly Secretary Khruohituonuo Rio, in a notification, said that in accordance with the provisions of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India and in consonance with the members of Nagaland Legislative Assembly (Disqualification on Ground of Defection) Rules, 2019, the Speaker has declared the merger of the five NPP MLAs with the NPF.

The five NPP MLAs joined the NPF at an event held in Dimapur on Thursday evening in the presence of Chief Minister and NPF President Neiphiu Rio, NPF Secretary General Achumbemo Kikon and other senior party leaders.

The five legislators subsequently appeared before Nagaland Assembly Speaker Sharingain Longkumer and submitted the documents pertaining to their merger with the NPF.

The MLAs are A. Nyamnyei Konyak (Moka Assembly constituency), Nuklutoshi (Arkakong Assembly constituency), C. Kipili Sangtam (Seyochung-Sitimi Assembly constituency), Tseilhoutuo Rhutso (Kohima Town Assembly constituency) and Benei M Lamthiu (Thonoknyu Assembly constituency).

According to a statement issued by the NPF, the five legislators said that they had voluntarily joined the party and expressed confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

They also said that they accepted the NPF's ideology and policies and would work towards strengthening the regional party and serving the people of the state.

Chief Minister Rio described the MLAs' decision to join the NPF as a welcome step that would further strengthen the regional party.

With the merger of the five NPP MLAs, the strength of the ruling NPF in the 60-member Nagaland Assembly has risen to 39.

Besides the NPF's 39 MLAs following the realignment, the Nagaland Assembly currently has 12 legislators of the BJP, two of the Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas, two of the Republican Party of India-Athawale, one of the Janata Dal-United and four Independents.

The BJP and all other parties are constituents of the ruling NPF-led United Democratic Alliance (UDA) government.