Las Vegas Vlasic Classic Returns To Las Vegas Country Club On Oct 10 To Support The Forgotten Prisoner And Freedom Grow

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Vlasic Labs' Charity Golf Tournament Will Raise Funds for Jarred Shaw as He Serves a 26-Month Prison Sentence in Indonesia for Possession of Cannabis Gummies

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vlasic Labs will host the third annual Las Vegas Vlasic Classic at the Las Vegas Country Club on October 10, 2026, bringing together leaders from across the cannabis industry for a weekend of golf, advocacy, and restorative justice.This year's tournament will raise funds for The Forgotten Prisoner, a justice reform initiative dedicated to bringing awareness to excessive sentencing and supporting impacted families. Proceeds will directly support former professional basketball player Jarred Shaw and his family as he serves a 26-month prison sentence in Indonesia related to cannabis gummies he purchased to manage his Crohn's disease.Shaw, a former NCAA standout and international basketball player, was diagnosed with Crohn's disease in 2010 and relied on cannabis to manage the chronic condition. Unaware of the country's severe drug laws, he ordered a small amount of cannabis gummies while playing for the Indonesia Basketball League. He initially faced the death penalty but was ultimately sentenced to 26 months in prison. While incarcerated, Shaw's health has deteriorated, as prison conditions and limited access to proper nutrition and his doctors, has worsened his Crohn's symptoms, contributing to a weight loss of more than 30 pounds.In addition to raising funds for Shaw's family, Vlasic Labs is actively amplifying his story nationwide and encouraging Americans to respectfully contact U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.S. Ambassador to Indonesia Peter Haymond to urge diplomatic engagement and humanitarian consideration to get Shaw back to the United States as soon as possible.“The cannabis industry has spent years fighting for people who are still serving sentences because of cannabis, and Jarred's story is a reminder that this work extends far beyond our own borders.” Said Vlasic“We want this year's Las Vegas Vlasic Classic to do more than raise money. We want to make sure Jarred and his family know that people are standing with them, while using our platform to keep his story in front of the people who can help bring him home!"“Every day, I'm thinking about getting home to my family and getting my health back,” said Shaw.“Being separated from the people I love while dealing with Crohn's in these conditions has been incredibly difficult. Knowing that people in the U.S. are telling my story, supporting my family and continuing to fight for me means more than I can put into words.”“Jarred's story is a reminder that the consequences of cannabis prohibition don't end when someone is sentenced,” said Donte West, Shaw's legal advocate and founder of The Forgotten Prisoner.“They reach their families, their health and their lives long after the courtroom. What has meant so much to me is seeing people continue to show up for Jarred and his family. The Vlasic Classic is helping turn that support into something tangible and is playing a significant role helping to get Jarred home.”The Las Vegas Vlasic Classic continues to build on its growing impact. The 2025 tournaments raised $65,000, including $29,250 for Freedom Grow, $16,250 for the Last Prisoner Project, $5,000 for Project Mission Green and $1,300 in direct educational support for Deshaun Durham following his release. Across Missouri, Michigan, and Las Vegas events, the Vlasic Classic series has raised more than $165,000 for second-chance initiatives nationwide. Photos from previous Vlasic Classics and other media assets can be found here. [SQ1.1]Leading cannabis brands are showing up for this year's tournament, including Grow Generation, Matrix, Deep Roots and Rythm. Their commitment to the event helps make it possible to raise funds for The Forgotten Prisoner, Jarred Shaw's family and Freedom Grow, and reflects the industry's continued investment in second-chance efforts.The Las Vegas event will feature a Saturday shotgun-start tournament on The Las Vegas Country Club's premier 18-hole course, and an Awards Gala. Proceeds from player registration, sponsorships, raffles, and on-course competitions will support The Forgotten Prisoner, Jarred Shaw's family, and Freedom Grow.Sponsorship opportunities remain available for companies seeking to align their brands with a high-impact event rooted in accountability, advocacy, and meaningful community support. For sponsorship information or to register, contact... or....About Vlasic LabsVlasic Labs is dedicated to delivering high-quality, hemp-based wellness products designed to meet a variety of needs while prioritizing affordability, consistency, and social responsibility. Founded by the family behind the iconic pickle brand, Vlasic Labs is on a mission to make cannabinoids available and affordable to the masses, without sacrificing quality and consistency. The company supports justice reform efforts, including second-chance initiatives and advocacy for individuals impacted by cannabis criminalization. Through innovation and impact-driven programming like the Vlasic Classic, Vlasic Labs continues to advance wellness and restorative justice nationwide.

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Las Vegas Vlasic Classic Returns to Las Vegas Country Club on Oct 10 to Support The Forgotten Prisoner and Freedom Grow News Provided By Marino PR October 02, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Human Rights, U.S. Politics



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