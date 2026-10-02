Modutek To Showcase AI-Enabled Subfab Intelligence And Wet Process Equipment At SEMICON West 2026

Modutek Exhibiting at Semicon West

Modutek Product Offerings

Modutek SmartFAB Architecture

Modutek Showcases Wet Process Equipment, SmartFAB AI, Chemical Delivery and Abatement Solutions at SEMICON West 2026, Booth #668

- Vineet Shrivastava, CEO, Modutek Corporation

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Modutek Corporation, a U.S.-based manufacturer of semiconductor wet process equipment and fab infrastructure solutions, today announced that it will exhibit at SEMICON West 2026, October 13–15, 2026, at Moscone Center in San Francisco, California.

At Booth #668, Modutek will showcase its portfolio of advanced semiconductor wet processing equipment, chemical delivery and distribution systems, precision cleaning equipment, waste handling and abatement solutions, together with its emerging SmartFAB AI platform for intelligent SubFAB operations.

Modutek's integrated approach connects semiconductor process equipment with the chemical, waste, and abatement infrastructure that supports fab operations. By combining equipment engineering, facility infrastructure and AI-enabled operational intelligence, Modutek is developing solutions designed to help semiconductor manufacturers improve process control, equipment reliability, chemical utilization, operational visibility and environmental performance.

Modutek CEO to Present on AI-Enabled Sustainability Intelligence

On Wednesday, October 14, from 10:40 a.m. to 10:50 a.m., Vineet Shrivastava, CEO of Modutek Corporation, will present a sustainability discussion titled:

“From Measurement to Mitigation: AI-Enabled Sustainability Intelligence for Wet Process and Abatement”

Location: Moscone Center, South Hall, Lower Level, Room 1 – Sustainability Pavilion

Date: October 14, 2026

Time: 10:40 a.m.–10:50 a.m.

Speaker: Vineet Shrivastava, CEO, Modutek Corporation

The presentation will explore how semiconductor fabs can move beyond conventional equipment monitoring and environmental compliance reporting by applying AI and predictive analytics to operational data generated by wet process, chemical delivery, waste management and abatement systems.

The discussion will address how existing measurements, including chemical consumption, flow, pH, ORP, conductivity, scrubber performance and other equipment and facility data, can be turned into usable insight to support predictive maintenance, chemical optimization, emissions reduction, waste minimization and improved sustainability performance.

“Semiconductor fabs already generate significant amounts of valuable data across wet process, chemical delivery and abatement systems. The opportunity is to turn that data into intelligence fabs can act on,” said Vineet Shrivastava, CEO of Modutek Corporation.“At SEMICON West, we will discuss how AI-enabled monitoring and predictive tools can help fabs improve equipment reliability, optimize chemical utilization, reduce emissions and waste, and strengthen environmental performance while maintaining the process control required for advanced semiconductor manufacturing.”

Integrated Wet Process and Fab Infrastructure Solutions

At SEMICON West 2026, Modutek will highlight capabilities spanning the wet-process and SubFAB infrastructure lifecycle, including:

.Advanced Semiconductor Wet Process Equipment: Manual, semi-automated and fully automated wet benches and process systems supporting wafer cleaning, etching, stripping, rinsing, drying and other semiconductor wet processes.

.SmartFAB AI for Intelligent SubFAB Operations: Modutek's AI-enabled platform includes SmartCHEMTM, SmartSCRUBTM, SmartMAINTTM and SmartFLOWTM, designed to turn operational and equipment data into intelligence for chemical management, scrubber performance, predictive maintenance, process flow and sustainability optimization.

.Chemical Delivery and Distribution Systems: Engineered solutions for safely storing, delivering, monitoring and distributing process chemicals throughout semiconductor manufacturing facilities.

.Chemical Waste Handling and Treatment Infrastructure: Integrated solutions including chemical waste collection systems, lift stations, pH neutralization systems and effluent treatment plants (ETPs) designed to support safe and efficient management of semiconductor process waste streams.

.Air and Fume Abatement Solutions: Air/fume scrubber systems designed to support semiconductor wet-process exhaust and abatement requirements while providing operational data that can be incorporated into broader facility monitoring and sustainability programs.

.Precision Parts Cleaning: Configurable semiconductor precision parts cleaning systems designed for critical components and parts used in semiconductor manufacturing environments.

Connecting the Process Tool to the SubFAB

Modutek's strategy is centered on connecting traditionally separate layers of fab operations, from the wet process tool to chemical delivery, waste management and abatement infrastructure, and ultimately to the data and intelligence layer.

This integrated approach can give fab owners, facility teams, engineering organizations, and semiconductor manufacturers greater visibility into how process equipment and supporting infrastructure interact.

“Modutek has spent decades engineering wet process equipment around the demanding process, safety and environmental requirements of semiconductor manufacturing,” said Douglas Wagner, President of Modutek Corporation.“By combining that equipment expertise with chemical infrastructure, waste management, abatement and intelligent monitoring, we can provide customers with a more integrated approach, from the process tool into the SubFAB.”

Modutek representatives will be available throughout SEMICON West at Booth #668 to meet with semiconductor manufacturers, fab owners, process engineers, facilities teams, engineering and construction organizations, and technology partners to discuss wet process equipment, fab infrastructure, automation and AI-enabled SubFAB applications.

About Modutek Corporation

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Modutek Corporation designs and manufactures semiconductor wet process equipment and supporting fab infrastructure for semiconductor manufacturing, advanced technology production and research applications.

Modutek's portfolio includes manual, semi-automated, and fully automated wet benches, single-wafer processing systems, precision parts cleaning equipment, chemical delivery and distribution systems, chemical waste collection and handling systems, lift stations, pH neutralization systems, effluent treatment solutions, air/fume scrubbers, and AI-enabled SubFAB intelligence technologies.

Through its SmartFAB AI platform, including SmartCHEMTM, SmartSCRUBTM, SmartMAINTTM and SmartFLOWTM, Modutek is developing an intelligent infrastructure layer designed to help semiconductor fabs convert operational data into actionable insights for equipment reliability, chemical management, predictive maintenance, sustainability and facility performance.

For additional information about Modutek Corporation and its semiconductor manufacturing solutions, visit Modutek.

SEMICON West 2026

Dates: October 13–15, 2026

Location: Moscone Center, San Francisco, California

Modutek Booth: #668

Sustainability Presentation:

“From Measurement to Mitigation: AI-Enabled Sustainability Intelligence for Wet Process and Abatement”

Speaker: Vineet Shrivastava, CEO, Modutek Corporation

Date: October 14, 2026

Time: 10:40 a.m.–10:50 a.m.

Location: Moscone Center, South Hall, Lower Level, Room 1 – Sustainability Pavilion

Vineet Shrivastava

Modutek Corporation

+1 866-803-1533

...

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Modutek to Showcase AI-Enabled SubFAB Intelligence and Wet Process Equipment at SEMICON West 2026 News Provided By Vineet Shrivastava, Modutek Corporation October 02, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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